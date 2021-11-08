CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WantedDesign Manhattan 2021 Launch Pad Furniture Winner: Tom Lerental

By 11.08.21
Design Milk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContinuing with our winner spotlight from the WantedDesign Manhattan 2021 Launch Pad competition, we’re excited to present Tom Lerental of Tomma Bloom as the winner of the Furniture category for her Sonia and Rene Collection! Design Milk partnered with WantedDesign Manhattan alongside sponsor American Standard and led the jury panel with...

design-milk.com

Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dingy 460-Square-Foot Studio Was Completely Transformed into a Chic, Efficient One-Bedroom

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I’m a construction engineer, and about two years ago I was able to purchase my first own condo (with the help of private loans from family). Due to monetary restrictions but also because I really enjoy architecture and interior design, my parents and I knew from the start that it was going to be a complete DIY overhaul of the whole place from top to bottom wherever possible. Aside from some required professionally executed electrical work, this is also exactly how things turned out.
INTERIOR DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Fantasy Sculptural Furniture Pieces

Chris Wolston designed and sculpted a series of 21 original works that explore materiality and abstraction through pieces of furniture. The fantasy-themed collection is currently on view at Casa Perfect in Los Angeles. The artist explores his unique style with fiber materials to weave anthropomorphic silhouettes. The range of furniture...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TrendHunter.com

Tech-Enhanced Furniture Collections

Zaha Hadid and Karimoku collaborated to create a tech-enhanced furniture collection titled SEYUN. The range is set to launch in the spring of 2022, beginning with a stylish side chair. For now, the team put together a comprehensive exhibition of ZHD's work at the company's showroom gallery space, Karimoku Commons Tokyo.
INTERIOR DESIGN
stlmag.com

A guide to furniture in St. Louis

From 18th-century French salons to living rooms around the world, Louis XV chairs enjoy a certain je ne sais quoi. Wooden frames, rounded backrests, and graceful details characterize a style of chair made popular during the reign of French monarch Louis XV (1715–1774). Unlike the opulent large-scale pieces favored by France’s previous king, chairs from the mid-18th century were smaller in scale, more feminine in their design, and intended for use in the intimate salons of the day. Built primarily of wood, including mahogany and cherry, Louis XV chairs were often carved and sometimes painted—but always with a light hand. The wrist-length arms and wider, deeper seat accommodated the era’s full-skirted fashions. Today, these chairs’ aesthetic and practical qualities make them a popular choice among homeowners who enjoy traditional, modern, and eclectic interiors. We spoke with three St. Louis–based designers to learn more about these pieces’ enduring appeal.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
New York YIMBY |

Sales Launch for 109 East 79th Street on Manhattan’s Upper East Side

Sales have launched for the topped-out 109 East 79th Street, a 20-story residential building under construction on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by Steven Harris Architects and developed by Legion Investment Group, the 210-foot-tall structure will yield 145,000 square feet divided into 31 condominiums, some spanning over 6,000 square feet. Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group is the exclusive marketing and sales agent for the two- to five-bedroom residences. Cauldwall Wingate is the general contractor for the project, which is located between Lexington and Park Avenues. The Cathy Franklin Team is handling on-site sales and pricing begins at $5.5 million for a two-bedroom residence to $35 million for a full-floor penthouse with private roof terrace. Interiors and landscaping are being done by Rees Roberts + Partners.
MANHATTAN, NY
Design Milk

The Recently Launched TYP Furniture Brand by Helen Thonet and Florian Lambl

TYP is a recently launched furniture design brand bringing timeless modern classics to the masses. The inaugural collection includes a curated selection of contemporary designs aimed at bringing design history into the future, all made with sustainable, high-quality materials. Notable designers include Klemens Schillinger – who created an aluminum chair...
INTERIOR DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Modern Inaugural Furniture Collections

The TYP furniture design brand launched its inaugural furniture collection, featuring a selection of curated contemporary designs. The new brand aims to bring historical design elements into the future by creating a range of sustainable and high-quality pieces. Designers in the collection include Klemens Schillinger, who created an aluminum chair,...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Design Milk

Tom Dixon Looks for Mass Appeal in His Latest Furniture Collection

Back in 2020, we featured a massive dining table Tom Dixon made from solid brass. Now, the British designer is rounding out the Mass collection with four new pieces: an updated dining table, console table, bookshelf, and coat stand. Tom Dixon makes the Mass 2.0 pieces in the U.K. out of super polished solid brass in the shape of planks, the most often used unit in furniture construction. The results are everyday household archetypes transformed into captivating sculptures with lustrous, golden hued finishes.
INTERIOR DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Simplistic Wooden Furniture Collections

The Slab Collection was created by furniture studio Union Wood Co, collaborating with Alyssa Lewis of Studio Block. Boasting a minimal design, the collection features undetailed pieces that focus on the beauty of its wooden materials. The pieces are a true celebration of the natural form and beauty of wood.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Design Milk

The EBBA Series II Chair Offers One-of-a-Kind Character

Functional art and design brand KAOI is full of color, abstraction, and fun. This year they’ve released EBBA Series II, the second wave of EBBA chairs. The piece of furniture was born out of curiosity and the answer to the question, “To what extent can we merge the practicality and functionality of design with aesthetic and abstraction of art?” Breaking traditional boundaries and expectations, KAOI came up with alternative shapes, lines, and forms to create their vision of a chair. There are close to ten variations of the EBBA’s armchair that will be gradually released in the future. Despite sharing the same original structures, each version will be one-of-a-kind and have its own character.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Design Milk

What’s in the Fors Studio Founders’ Holiday Shopping Carts

Vanessa Eckstein and Muriel Solomon are the designers and founders behind Fors Studio — a modern design studio that crafts ceramic housewares designed to bring joy and soul to everyday living, celebrating the daily rituals that deepen our connection to ourselves and each other. United by their creative spirit and...
LIFESTYLE
Design Milk

Block Shop for DWR Is a Collaboration With Soul

Two years in the making, modern design leader Design Within Reach and female-founded design studio Block Shop Textiles have released a collaboration – Block Shop for DWR. The exclusive collection of handcrafted textiles found its inspiration in Cirque Calder, the whimsical wire circus created by American sculptor Alexander Calder. Block Shop for DWR includes woodblock prints, hand blocked printed pillows, and knotted rugs, all featuring the recognizable work of Block Shop’s founders, sisters Hopie and Lily Stockman, and their creative team.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Design Milk

Superhouse Vitrine Space Opens With Tile Block by Sean Gerstley

If you find yourself in Manhattan between now and November 14th, you may want to stop in new downtown space, Superhouse Vitrine, to see ceramic artist Sean Gerstley’s Tile Block exhibit. It’s actually Gerstley’s first solo show, and his second time exhibiting with Superhouse. In Tile Block he explores how ceramic can find its place in living spaces on a larger scale – you’ll find no dinnerware or tchotchkes here. Gerstley’s inspiration came from the architecture of the gallery itself, “The space is like a large display case with glass walls, and the works are arranged as examples of typical furniture you would use in a domestic setting. It is like peering into someone’s living room,” he said.
DESIGN
mansionglobal.com

Penthouse in Manhattan Building Designed by Pritzker Prize Winner Lists for Nearly $13 Million

A Manhattan penthouse atop a historic cast iron building reimagined by Pritzker Prize-winner Shigeru Ban has hit the market for $12.95 million. The new development on Franklin Street in Tribeca combines a landmarked building—a 1881 example of cast iron architecture—with a contemporary glass addition. The penthouses are part of the new space, and Penthouse East offers more than 3,800 square feet of interior space, plus a 1,510-square-foot terrace, according to the listing with Krista Nickols, Jennifer Alese and Ryan Serhant of SERHANT.
REAL ESTATE
wspa.com

Carolina Furniture and Interiors

You have heard us talk about our new furniture here on the set. Now Megan takes you to visit Carolina Furniture and Interiors to show you what they have to offer.
INTERIOR DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Luxurious Lucite Pet Furniture

Clear Home Design, a New York-based company that specializes in elegantly clear acrylic items, is launching a brand new pet furniture collection that makes use of Lucite acrylic resin in order to add a contemporary aesthetic touch to tried and tested pet items. The 'Hiddin' pet furniture collection is highlighted...
PETS
Design Milk

A Tiny Wooden Holiday Cabin on the Dutch Island of Texel

Proving not all tiny houses look the same, Orange Architects designed the Holiday Home to impress. Located just minutes from the North Sea on the Dutch Island of Texel, this modern cabin boasts a bold exterior and a sculptural interior, all within 753 square feet. Being that it’s a holiday retreat and people tend to spend time together, the spaces inside pull double duty. During the day, the home is open with spaces expanding beyond the glass windows and doors to the outside. At night, wooden panels rotate 90 degrees to close the hallway, thereby separating spaces. Once the panels are moved, the once enclosed bed turns into a bedroom, while the hidden shower and sink become an en-suite bathroom. By optimizing the interior allowing the spaces to transform, Orange Architects keeps the design compact and efficient.
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

Renowned Architect Peter Marino Talks Inspiration, Context and Avoiding ‘Brand-Boxing’

Few, if any, architects have worked on as many luxury retail projects as Peter Marino. He has been credited with redefining the discipline via big commissions such as a strikingly minimalist Giorgio Armani store in New York and a black- and-white Chanel tower in Tokyo. Both infused aspects of brand identity into the brick-and-mortar, a welcome antidote to more generic storefronts. Over the years, his practice—which has offices in Manhattan, Philadelphia and Southampton—has worked on a handful of residential designs as well, a discipline Marino broke into by renovating Andy Warhol’s Upper East Side townhouse in the late ’70s. It’s...
VISUAL ART
Design Milk

Iso-Lounge Is a Gravity-Defying Chair By Jasper Morrison for Isokon Plus

Pushing the limits of physics, Jasper Morrison, in collaboration with London-based furniture brand Isokon Plus, has designed a cantilevered chair that seems to defy gravity. Manufactured from engineered plywood, Iso-Lounge Chair is a testament to the unparalleled strength of the material and the result of 18+ months of innovative development at the Isokon Plus London workshop.
INTERIOR DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Sliding Grid-Affixed Furniture

The conceptual 'Square to Square' furniture system has been designed by Kyungseon Nam as a solution for the modern home or office that would enable inhabitants to enjoy increased efficiency everyday. The furniture system is characterized by its symmetrical design that appears as a solid block at first glance, but slides open to reveal ample seating and table space. A rising tabletop functionality will also provide users with a way to work from home while standing to accommodate flexible lifestyles and spaces within homes.
INTERIOR DESIGN

