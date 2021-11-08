WantedDesign Manhattan 2021 Launch Pad Furniture Winner: Tom Lerental

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I’m a construction engineer, and about two years ago I was able to purchase my first own condo (with the help of private loans from family). Due to monetary restrictions but also because I really enjoy architecture and interior design, my parents and I knew from the start that it was going to be a complete DIY overhaul of the whole place from top to bottom wherever possible. Aside from some required professionally executed electrical work, this is also exactly how things turned out.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 13 DAYS AGO