On his way to becoming arguably the greatest defensive player in the history of the NFL, New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor became notorious for being brilliant on the field in spite of the way his loose cannon playing style extended to his life off the field. Though his lifestyle off the field veered into the realm of recklessness, seemingly nothing could get in the way of Taylor pressing the attack on Sundays and terrorizing opposing offenses -- not even an all-nighter and a lack of sleep.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO