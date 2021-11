LENOX — Hang around the hallways of any local high school this time of year, and the energy pulsating among those who linger after the day’s final bell makes one thing exceedingly clear: November is synonymous with Fall Fest. Short for the annual Fall Festival of Shakespeare, the event is lauded for bringing hundreds of high-school students together each year for a nine-week celebratory exploration of The Bard’s plays — the bawdy and boisterous, the catastrophic and calamitous. As if on cue, Shakespeare & Company will present in-person benefit screenings of “Speak What We Feel” — a feature-length documentary by Patrick J. Toole about the Company’s acclaimed Fall Festival of Shakespeare (now in its 33rd year) — on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Tina Packer Playhouse.

LENOX, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO