Houston, TX

First lawsuit filed over Houston concert as investigations continue

By Spectrum News Staff, Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigators are expected to examine the design of safety barriers and the use of crowd control in determining what led to a crush of spectators at a Houston music festival that left eight people dead and hundreds more injured. Meanwhile, on Sunday, the first of what is expected to...

850wftl.com

Report: Travis Scott partied after deadly Astroworld concert

As agencies including the FBI look for answers about the Astroworld Music Festival tragedy in Houston, attention remains focused on the rapper who organized and headlined the event, Travis Scott. Forty minutes after police had declared a ‘mass casualty event,’ Travis Scott finally stopped the music as fans were passing...
CELEBRITIES
Houston Chronicle

Grieder: Houston and Harris County's role in Astroworld tragedy must be examined

You know the old phrase: success has many fathers, but failure is an orphan. That seems to be the policy city and county leaders have embraced in the wake of Friday’s tragedy at Astroworld, Travis Scott’s annual music festival, which left eight people dead, including 14-year-old John Hilgert and 16-year-old Brianna Rodriguez, both high school students from Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Government
CNBC

Astroworld music festival stampede spurs investigations, lawsuit in Houston

At least two investigations and one civil lawsuit were underway on Sunday into the deadly stampede during rap star Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival. The event killed at least eight people and injured dozens in Houston. Houston city police chief said his department had opened a criminal investigation by homicide...
HOUSTON, TX
wypr.org

Lawsuits stream in over the deadly tragedy at the Travis Scott concert

Houston's Astroworld Festival is now considered one of the deadliest concerts in U.S. history. Eight people are dead and many more injured after the crowd surged as the festival's headliner, Travis Scott, performed Friday night. Scott launched his Astroworld Festival in 2018. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Saturday that, as...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

First $1M Lawsuit Filed In ‘Horrible – Yet Preventable Tragedy’ At Astroworld Festival

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Manuel Souza of Harris County has filed the first lawsuit against several entities involved in Friday’s mass casualty event at the Astroworld Festival in Houston. At least eight people died and numerous others were injured. The victims were 14, 16, two were 21, two were 23 and one was 27 years old, while one of the victim’s ages remains unknown, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced in a news conference Saturday evening. The lawsuit, which seeks at least $1 million in damages on behalf of Souza, alleges that he suffered serious bodily injuries after he was trampled shortly after rapper...
HOUSTON, TX
1470 WMBD

Attorneys for 200 victims of Houston concert stampede bring 90 lawsuits

(Reuters) -Attorneys representing more than 200 people claiming they were injured in last week’s Astroworld Festival stampede in Houston said on Friday that they are filing another 90 lawsuits against the promoters of the event in which at least nine people died. A stampede of fans during rap star Travis...
HOUSTON, TX
CinemaBlend

Drake Responds To Astroworld Tragedy After First Lawsuit Is Filed

On November 4th a concert festival named for a popular amusement park turned tragic when a massive audience crush resulted in the death of eight people, and injuries to dozens more. Now, the first of what will likely be several lawsuits, have been filed against the organizers, and one of the headliners, Drake, has broken his silence on the event.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Death toll in Texas concert tragedy rises to 10

The death toll from a lethal crowd surge at a rap concert in Texas has risen to 10, a lawyer for the victims said Sunday, after a nine-year-old boy trampled during the event died of his injuries. Scores were injured attending a performance by hip-hop artist Travis Scott at the Astroworld Festival on November 5 in Houston when concert-goers found themselves crushed against barriers, unable to move or breathe as the mass pressed toward the stage. Some fell and others tumbled on top of them, crushing the bodies beneath, with the density of the crowd closer to the stage making it hard to pick them up and evacuate them, attendees said. Among them was nine-year-old Ezra Blount, who sustained severe injuries and was placed in a medically induced coma as doctors fought for his life.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Grandmother who attended Astroworld Festival says she bought ‘death ticket’

HOUSTON – One by one, they shared their experiences, or “nightmares,” as they called them. Plaintiffs represented by powerhouse attorneys Benjamin Crump and Alex Hilliard stood in front of the Harris County Civil Courthouse Friday morning detailing what happened on Nov. 5, the day that an iconic Houston staple -- Astroworld -- would be linked forever to a mass casualty tied to megastars.
HOUSTON, TX
rolling out

The role Houston lean culture played in Travis Scott music festival tragedy

Travis Scott‘s Astroworld Music Festival was the talk of hip hop after eight people died and hundreds more were injured on Nov. 5. The tragedy around the Houston rapper brings up the darker side of the city’s culture. For decades, Houston has been known for its grills, chop-and-screwed DJ mixes and lean drinking. Lean is a recreational drug beverage mixed with prescription cough syrup and a soft drink. Popular hip hop figures like rappers Pimp C and Fredo Santana died from complications stemming from lean, as well as A$AP Yams, co-owner of the A$AP Mob collective.
MUSIC
The Independent

Texas police chief says he personally warned Travis Scott hours before eight died in Astroworld tragedy

The chief of the Houston Police personally warned Travis Scott about crowd control just hours before eight fans died during the tragedy at Astroworld Festival, according to a report. A source with knowledge of Houston Police Chief Troy Finner’s account of the day told the New York Times that he had visited the rapped at his trailer before he took to the stage on Friday in front of 50,000 fans in Houston, Texas.Chief Finner, who knows Mr Scott personally, is said to have relayed his concerns about the energy of the crowd which he said would include very devoted...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KHOU

'This one is personal' | HPD, FBI leading criminal investigation, county may launch independent review

HOUSTON — What happened Friday night at the Astroworld Festival that led to the deaths of eight people?. That's the question everyone wants to be answered. “How did this happen? Were there missteps? Was the ball dropped? Dropped by whom?” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “This one is personal on so many levels. And it is tragic. And there are not a whole lot of answers, at this point, that you can give to the family members and their friends.”
HOUSTON, TX

