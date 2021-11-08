10 Trends That Will Be Everywhere This 2021 Holiday Season

Town Gift Card Program Still Keeping Dollars in Franklin. The holiday season is upon us, and if you’re worried about potential holiday gifts sitting on a dock someplace, you might consider shopping locally! The town of Franklin, with help from Dean Bank and the Random Smile Project, have made patronizing town businesses even easier with their Think Franklin First (TFF) gift card program. The TFF program started in November of 2020 with about 30 participating businesses. To date, it has sold roughly $50,000 in gift cards, of that $50,000, $30,000 in cumulative sales have been redeemed by 40 participating Franklin businesses, according to Franklin’s new Marketing and Communications Specialist, Lily Rivera. This closed-circuit gift card program directs spending away from large online retailers and other nearby competition and into our Franklin economy. Consumers can purchase these generic cards as gifts, and recipients can decide where to spend them at participating businesses in town, which are fully reimbursed for the value of the card.

FRANKLIN, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO