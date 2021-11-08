CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

I'm a Health Writer, and This Percussion Massage Gun Works Wonders On Sore Muscles

By Kayla Hui
SHAPE
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs someone who goes to the gym regularly, I'm not one to think about muscle recovery often. I go to the gym, complete my exercises, and leave without giving a second thought to how muscle tightness might impact me. However, all of that changed when I was introduced to this percussion...

www.shape.com

Comments / 0

Related
oxygenmag.com

5 Areas to Avoid with Percussion Massage Guns

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Percussion massage guns can have great benefits, from decreasing muscle tension, increasing mobility and elevating blood flow to helping with pain and typical workout soreness. And by now, the chances are you either own one of these tools, have used one or know someone who sings its praises. Nowadays, you may also encounter them when you see a massage therapist, chiropractor or physical therapist.
gadgetsandwearables.com

PACT: the first massage gun which measures the state of your muscles

Massage guns are a dime a dozen these days. Many of us use them as an aid for muscle recovery after strenuous exercise. But as great as they are, the problem with massage guns is that they provide little guide as to what is an effective treatment. PACT goes beyond a simple a massage gun. It is a connected device that measures your muscle condition and suggests an appropriate recovery treatment.
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Pact is a massage gun that cares how you’re feeling

Enter Pact from Impact Biosystems, which today opened for preorders. The Pact system has all the muscle-mashing skills of its many competitors, but if it were yet another Theragun knock-off, you probably wouldn’t be reading about it here. Instead, the company took a broader look at why hands-on massage therapy is, generally, more satisfying than sacrificing your lot to a jackhammer. The result is the Pact Scan, a second device that seeks to emulate the tender love and care of a therapist by using technology.
YOGA
healththoroughfare.com

Muscle Soreness After Workouts: Why Does It Happen?

The idea that exercise makes you tired is so deeply ingrained that it’s often the first thing people think of when the topic of “exercise” comes up. The explanation is a little more complicated than that. Your muscles burn energy while they’re contracting. As you exercise, you increase the rate...
WORKOUTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Gadget Flow

Lyric therapeutic massager uses direct frequencies to relieve your soreness and pain

Say goodbye to muscle pain with the Lyric therapeutic massager. Not a massage gun, this revolutionary Wi-Fi-enabled self-care companion takes the guesswork out of wellness. Unlike ugly, aggressive, and heavy massage guns, the Lyric is a beautiful therapeutic massager. It is designed for everyone—not just elite athletes—and fits seamlessly and stylishly into any home. Of course, it also feels good. Instead of the aggressive experience delivered by most percussion guns, it uses breakthrough Rhythm Therapy that targets muscles while stimulating the nervous system. It vibrates in a wavelike pattern, mimicking naturally occurring rhythms that can impact the body and mind. Furthermore, this gadget comes pre-loaded with wellness routines such as Calm, Pain Relief, and Energize. Delivering a comfortable, enjoyable, and nonaggressive massage experience, the Lyric feels good and promotes positive wellbeing. Finally, with Wi-Fi connectivity, this massager is constantly evolving through software upgrades and new therapy releases.
HEALTH
goodhousekeeping.com

The Top 11 Massage Guns To Pound Out Knots And Tight Muscles

By now it’s likely that you’ve heard the buzz about percussion massagers. Maybe you’ve watched a video of someone holding one against their rippling muscle. Or, at the very least, you’ve heard the term Theragun, which makes the $600 model that kicked off the obsession with these handheld devices in 2016. What you might not know though is that it’s possible to find solid percussion massage guns at a wallet-friendly price. That's good news for anyone who deals with back or shoulder pain, sore muscles, or just general tightness from time to time, as a percussion massager essentially allows you to DIY a deep-tissue massage. Experience the benefits for yourself with these top-rated percussion massagers.
ELECTRONICS
hometownfocus.us

MASSAGE FOR HEALTH AND WELLNESS

In my last article, I talked about the different ways massage can help you. I had eight scenarios listed and was going through them, explaining how massage works with each. I got through the first four with the last article and now I am going to address the last four with this article. I have included the first paragraph from the previous article. It’s my hope, it’ll help tie them together, giving the two articles more cohesiveness.
VIRGINIA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muscle Soreness#Massage Therapy#Guns#Sore Muscles#Hypervolt#Hyperice Com
TrendHunter.com

Muscle-Targeting High-Intensity Massage Guns

The Yunmai Slim Elegant is a massage gun that targets specific muscle groups to relieve tightness and pain after all levels of exercise. The device is backed by rising Barcelona football star Ansu Fati, known as the new number 10. To replicate the feeling and benefits of in-person massages, the Yunmai SE boasts multiple massage combinations.
ELECTRONICS
MindBodyGreen

This Is The Worst Sleep Position For Your Health, According To Experts

There are plenty of different sleeping positions out there, and they're not all created equal. In fact, there's one that is almost unanimously considered the worst for your health by sleep experts. Here's what it is—and why you should avoid it. Sleeping on your stomach, also known as the "free-fall"...
HEALTH
Greatist

It Hurts So Good: The Lowdown on Working Out When Sore

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Slaying a killer sweat sesh can feel great, but it can also leave you super sore. So, should you take a rest or jump into your next workout? Here’s what you need to know about working out when sore.
WORKOUTS
Sentinel

5 signs that could alert you that you have a lack of vitamin D

The vitamin D is a nutrient essential for people, mainly due to the important functions it fulfills in the organism. It was key to the health of the bones , development of a muscle physique and a correct functioning of the immune system , among other things. In addition, experts...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
T3.com

Best foam rollers 2021 to ease sore muscles and aid recovery

The best foam rollers are the recovery aid of choice for athletes and regular gym-goers alike, thanks to a growing range of studies that show foam rolling can have multiple benefits for your sporting performance,. In fact, they’re so popular for wiggling out knots and releasing muscle tension, there’s now...
boxrox.com

Landmine Row – Powerful Benefits, Technique Tips and Muscles Worked

This guide will teach you how, when and why you should include the Landmine Row into your training. The Landmine Row is a barbell pulling exercise that builds significant upper body strength and muscle. Table of Contents. Muscles Worked by the Landmine Row. Benefits of the Landmine Row. How to...
WORKOUTS
People

Peloton Instructor Kendall Toole Prioritizes Her Mental Health on Hard Days: 'I'm Human'

The sound of clanking chains from a boxing bag caught Kendall Toole's attention at a young age. "I'd sneak down to the basement as a 7 year old, peek around and watch my dad wail on the heavy bag we had," recalls Toole, best known for her heart-pumping Peloton classes. "Sometimes I would go down and put on his gloves. There was something that always drew me to boxing."
COMBAT SPORTS
Robb Report

Robb Recommends: This Book by a Cancer-Surviving Cardiologist Will Teach You How to ‘Live Younger Longer’

On average, most Americans give up their New Year’s resolutions on January 17. Nearly two-thirds of all US gym memberships go utterly unused. We all want to be healthier, and most of us probably even know how. So why are we so bad at changing our behavior? Stephen Kopecky, MD, a cardiologist and double-cancer survivor at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., kept coming up against this question when advising his patients on how to reduce their likelihood of heart disease; his patients’ eyes, he says, would “glaze over.” So he decided to distill his advice into a book, Live...
ENTERTAINMENT
SHAPE

Hip Mobility Exercises That'll Keep You Feeling Limber

Like creativity and directness, hip mobility is something that kids can pull off without trying. "We are born with full joint mobility," says Juliet Root, a NASM-certified trainer and instructor on fitness app Onyx. "If you have ever watched a toddler squat or bend over to pick something up — the perfect deadlift — they display exceptional form."
WORKOUTS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy