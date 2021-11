How to watch England vs New Zealand live online and on your mobile from 2pm GMT. Tournament favourites England lock horns with New Zealand today to decide who will advance to the 2021 T20 World Cup final. England captain Eoin Morgan has admitted his side's injuries favour the Black Caps, but it's all to play for. England vs New Zealand gets underway at 2pm GMT at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Make sure you know how to watch an England vs New Zealand live stream from anywhere in the world.

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO