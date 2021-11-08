CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTER: The “Grand Old Party” (in name only)

Today’s Republican Party is anything but “grand.” A party I once respected has no integrity now. It follows no moral compass, and is blatantly undemocratic. Their words can no longer be trusted, as the new approach is believe what we say—not what we...

Lancaster Online

Stop auditing 2020 election (letter)

I’m very disappointed in the election results last Tuesday. The Democrats, who were so good at stealing elections a year ago, suddenly forgot how to stuff ballot boxes or use the deceased to increase turnout. Maybe the Dominion voting machines failed to flip votes for the Democrats. Or perhaps, in between their wine and their cheese, people in Italy forgot to use their satellites to change the votes.
Lancaster Online

Problems with McClellan op-ed (letter)

I am very upset by the op-ed by E. Fletcher McClellan (“Assessing the state of democracy in the US,” Nov. 7 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline). Most of what he said was very good historically, and I’m pretty sure that it can all be verified. But then he got into what is going on today and said things that I believe can’t be verified — unless you just talk to people who think like him.
thewestfieldnews.com

Letter: Republican extremists control their party

I’m not sure where I got this list – maybe from Levitsky and Ziblatt’s “How Democracies Die.” Anyway, it’s not original with me. But it does seem timely. How to Destroy a Democracy: 1. Destroy trust in government institutions and media. 2. Pack courts with ideological supporters. 3. Split the population on religious, race and class lines. 4. Demonize the opposition. 5. Refuse all compromise.
inquirer.com

These women are white, with no college degrees — and in the driver’s seat of American politics | Will Bunch

Tuesday felt like anything but an off-year election in the western mountain hamlets and far-flung D.C. exurbs of Virginia. Voters turned out for a 2021 gubernatorial race in unusually large numbers, and a surprisingly large number of Virginians said they were energized by the out-of-nowhere rise of the perceived issue of “critical race theory.”
Washington Post

Republicans aren’t ready for Trump-style ‘fraud’ claims in GOP primaries

Months after the electoral college vote was certified and Joe Biden inaugurated, Republicans are still being forced to look backward to 2020. Attempts by Donald Trump’s acolytes to audit or overturn results in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Texas and Wisconsin continue, and the former president urges these on — calling last year’s free and fair elections an insurrection and the storming of the Capitol by his supporters a peaceful protest. Meanwhile, a similar thing has happened in at least one 2021 election: While former New Jersey governor Chris Christie has urged Republicans to accept reality and move forward, unsuccessful New Jersey GOP gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli spent more than a week refusing to concede a race that every news organization had called for his opponent before finally backing down on Friday.
Washington Post

Opinion:Have Democrats reached the limits of White appeasement politics?

There is a flip side to the White grievance of the right — and it’s one of the most important but under-discussed aspects of American politics. In the decades since the passage of the Civil Rights and Voting Rights acts in the 1960s, the Republican Party has embraced a strategy of White grievance, perennially pushing policies and rhetoric that imply that the United States has gone too far in supporting civil rights causes and people of color. The 2021 version of this strategy is Republicans attacking how public schools teach about race and racism, with conservatives often falsely suggesting that White students are being told that they should be ashamed of their race.
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
mediaite.com

Native American Group Demands Fox News Hosts Be Fired for Tying Indigenous Peoples to ‘Racist’ Tropes of Violence, Alcoholism

A non-profit advocacy group for Native Americans is calling for Fox News to fire network hosts Jesse Watters and Rachel Campos-Duffy for their “racist” comments about indigenous people. The outrage stems from a recent segment of Fox News Primetime in which Watters and Campos-Duffy complained about Kamala Harris saying America...
