Minnesota native Laura Osnes leaves another performance reportedly over vaccine status

Nov 8, 2021

Actress and Minnesota-native Laura Osnes has missed out on another role because she refuses to get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to reports.

Osnes will no longer perform in Bonnie and Clyde in Concert, a two-night event in London, a news release says. Osnes, who received a Tony Award nomination for her performance as Bonnie in the Broadway musical Bonnie & Clyde, was set to team up again with Jeremy Jordan, who played Clyde on Broadway, in the sold-out London show.

Instead, Frances Mayli McCann will be playing Bonnie in the concert event that runs Jan. 17-18, 2022, at London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

The news release did not specify why Osnes is being replaced but did say it is "committed to following all relevant UK Government COVID-19 guidelines, creating a safe working environment for our case, musicians, creatives, crew and their families."

Playbill said the production has not specified if it requires its company to be fully vaccinated.

This is the third performance Osnes has lost out on in recent months, Deadline reports. She left the production of Crazy for You in New York in August because she refused to get vaccinated and then left the Disney Princess - The Concert tour after she didn't comply with the production's COVID vaccine mandate for performers.

In a post on Instagram in August, which has since been deleted, she defended her decision to refuse the vaccine, referencing "family planning" and there being "Much that is still unknown," Page Six said. She said she believed there is a way to keep people safe without mandating vaccines — by using testing, social distancing, improved ventilation in theaters, quarantines and "other protective measures."

Osnes has described herself as a conservative Christian, the Pioneer Press states.

There is no evidence any of the COVID vaccines impact fertility.

Osnes, who was born in Burnsville and grew up in Eagan, can be seen on the silver screen. She recently starred in the Hallmark Channel film Raise A Glass To Love, which premiered in September.

And she can be seen next in Hallmark's Christmas in Tahoe, which airs on Sunday, Nov. 28.