AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn University’s only bald eagle to have flown in this Auburn tradition, Spirit, is set to retire after her last stadium flight Saturday Nov. 13. She has flown alongside the university’s designated War Eagles, official golden eagles, since 2002. Spirit’s last flight is set for Saturday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. […]

AUBURN, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO