(Weekly positional rankings from FanDuel. Ranks as of Saturday.) » Jaguars vs. QBs: 21st (19.8 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game) The Jaguars are coming off an impressive game in which their defensive front consistently pressured Bills quarterback Josh Allen and held Buffalo's offense to just six points. Wentz, though, has accounted for three touchdowns in each of his last three games; since Week 4, he's one-tenth of a point behind Kyler Murray for the highest passer rating in the NFL. Wentz has also only been sacked three times in his last three games.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO