Family Relationships

Holiday Hurdles: Navigating Family Gatherings In A Pandemic

WAMU
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovember is here, which means holiday planning has begun. Last year, many families forewent seeing each other and stuck closer to home. Cases of COVID-19...

wamu.org

Comments / 0

cedars-sinai.org

Children who have spent most of the COVID-19 pandemic at home and only recently resumed some in-person learning at school might not feel quite ready for the many gatherings with friends and family as the holiday season approaches.

But while kids could be out of practice reading facial expressions, sharing toys or taking turns, Jane Tavyev, MD, director of the Division of Pediatric Neurology at Cedars-Sinai, said there are things parents can do to help. Tavyev’s strategies include:. Staying engaged at home. Tavyev, also an assistant professor of...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic
llu.edu

COVID and the holidays: gathering together safely

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released new recommendations for how to safely celebrate the holidays, and some key points include: get vaccinated, wear a mask if not vaccinated, and ventilate gathering spaces. “The holidays can be such a special time for families, and many want to be...
LOMA LINDA, CA
HGTV

15 Essentials for Surviving Awkward Family Gatherings

It’s true: Family is everything. But sometimes, everything feels like a lot — especially when hosting your beloved cast of characters for Thanksgiving dinners and Christmas sleepovers. Don't worry — we're here to arm you with an arsenal of sanity-sparing essentials to get you through the most awkward, passive-aggressive and inordinately loud family gatherings this holiday season.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Chicago Parents

How to Navigate the Holidays as COVID-19 Lingers

With the good news of the COVID-19 vaccine now available for kids ages 5-11, many parents’ thoughts are turning to planning the holidays finally together again. But there’s still reason for caution heading into Thanksgiving and the December holidays, experts warn. “We’re in a much safer place than we were...
CHICAGO, IL
WAMU

Listen: Young Kids Get Their COVID-19 Shots In D.C.

The long awaited rollout of a coronavirus vaccine for kids ages 5-11 took off in the Washington region last week. D.C. staged its first of two pop-up, first-come-first-served clinics last week. At Fort Stanton Recreation Center, a line twisted outside of the building and down the street, before the clinic even opened.
WASHINGTON, DC
guthrienewsleader.net

Free Virtual Addiction Support Program Helps Families Navigate the Holiday Season

Tulsa, Okla. (Nov. 3, 2021) — While the holiday season brings joy and togetherness for many, those struggling with addiction are entering a particularly difficult time of year. With increased stressors such as family conflict, financial strain and loneliness, many turn to drugs or alcohol. When this occurs, family and friends may feel helpless, scared and unsure of how to help or where to find information.
TULSA, OK
bookriot.com

Navigating Winter Holiday Picture Books When You Have an Interfaith Family

Growing up in an interfaith household, the winter holidays were very fun. I felt like I had the best of both worlds. But I rarely saw households like mine. At my religious day school, I learned very quickly not to say that I went to Christmas dinner or had a stocking filled with goodies on Christmas day. I remember when I read Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, with her interfaith family, it was like, Whoa, someone in a book like this! But I don’t remember many other books that did this, and certainly not any picture books or children’s books.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Harvard Health

Navigating tricky relationships during the holidays

Are you counting down the days until you find yourself face-to-face with certain family members or friends who know exactly where your buttons lie and push them, repeatedly? While we all long for an abundance of good cheer, an overflow of ready affection, and easy conversations, handling challenging relationships during the holidays can trip up even the best-intentioned. So, how to navigate the gatherings ahead?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
thecut.com

How Do You Navigate Child Care in a Pandemic?

In the early days of the pandemic, most parents didn’t have a choice about child care. As the virus spread, many day cares and preschools closed entirely, leaving parents scrambling to balance work and taking care of young kids who were suddenly home all day. Now, a year and a half later, parents of children too young for primary school are still making decisions about child care in an ever-shifting framework. The vaccination rollout has reduced infection risk for child-care workers and the children they care for. Kids ages 5 to 11 are eligible for the COVID vaccine, and though the youngest children are still ineligible, experts say the risk of them getting very sick from COVID is low. Still, day-care centers and preschools are overwhelmingly privately run in the U.S., meaning that safety protocols vary widely, especially based on geographic area.
EDUCATION
newsy.com

Community Gathers To Support Arbery Family

Ahmaud Arbery's killing in February 2020 sparked outcries across the country. Now over a year and a half later, a group of people sit outside the Glynn County Courthouse showing support for his family during the trial. Chants of "Justice for Ahmaud Arbery" ring out daily. Perhaps shouting the loudest...
BRUNSWICK, GA
UPI News

Survey finds many planning precautions for holiday gatherings

For Emily Litvin, this Thanksgiving is going to look different from the last one, and she couldn't be happier about it. "I'm so excited to have some sort of normalcy, especially for my daughter and her cousins. It's nice for them to all get together and experience the traditions that we grew up with," said Litvin, a schoolteacher who lives near Columbus, Ohio. "We're so excited."
PUBLIC HEALTH

