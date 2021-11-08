Holiday Hurdles: Navigating Family Gatherings In A Pandemic

In the early days of the pandemic, most parents didn’t have a choice about child care. As the virus spread, many day cares and preschools closed entirely, leaving parents scrambling to balance work and taking care of young kids who were suddenly home all day. Now, a year and a half later, parents of children too young for primary school are still making decisions about child care in an ever-shifting framework. The vaccination rollout has reduced infection risk for child-care workers and the children they care for. Kids ages 5 to 11 are eligible for the COVID vaccine, and though the youngest children are still ineligible, experts say the risk of them getting very sick from COVID is low. Still, day-care centers and preschools are overwhelmingly privately run in the U.S., meaning that safety protocols vary widely, especially based on geographic area.

