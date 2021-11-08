Brigitte Beraha – ‘By the Cobbled Path’

Eberhard Weber – Once Upon A Time – Live In Avignon. (ECM 2699. Album Review by Chris Wheatley) A wonderfully lyrical bassist who announced himself as a solo artist back in 1973 (with the excellent The Colours Of Chloe), Eberhard Weber has, since then, cemented what amounts to the perfect fit between artist and label. Weber’s highly atmospheric (it could be argued, melancholic) and adventurous sound defines much of the ECM catalogue – cerebral, questioning music which skews towards the introspective. Since suffering a stroke, back in 2007, Weber’s output has been limited, with just two albums in the intervening years. Once Upon A Time – Live In Avignon is not a new recording but an historic one. Recorded in southern France, in 1994, the record finds Weber in the midst of a run of compelling solo concerts. Utilising just his bass, together with electronic manipulations, including tape-loops, Weber achieves astonishing results.

MUSIC ・ 23 HOURS AGO