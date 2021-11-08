CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brigitte Beraha – ‘By the Cobbled Path’

By londonjazz
londonjazznews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Let Me Out Records. Review by Sebastian Scotney) Over the past decade and a half, Brigitte Beraha has garnered an undeniable and rather unique respect and admiration amongst London musicians. From awestruck pupils who don’t always have the words to explain how versatile, capable – and also how helpful – she...

londonjazznews.com

musicomh.com

Marissa Nadler – The Path Of The Clouds

With each album release this year it is becoming ever clearer how being locked down in a pandemic can lead to periods of intense creativity. In new music the responses seem to fall into two camps – the group that revel in nature and birdsong, and those hunkered down in their rooms for some serious creating.
MUSIC
londonjazznews.com

Planck Walker at The Spotted Dog, Birmingham

( The Spotted Dog. Birmingham . 9 November 2021. Live review by Tony Dudley-Evans) Planck Walker was on this occasion a quartet led by alto saxophonist Sam Norris, a recent graduate of the Royal Academy of Music jazz course and featuring three graduates of the Guildhall jazz course: pianist Jay Verma, bass player Ali Watson and drummer Harry Ling.
MUSIC
londonjazznews.com

Kathrine Windfeld (Ronnie Scott’s, 15 November, 2021 EFG LJF)

Danish pianist, composer, and arranger Kathrine Windfeld is a rising star of European jazz. In January 2020 she won the “LetterOne ‘RISING STARS’ Jazz Award” Europe Edition. This prize involves a tour to several top festivals in Europe. This will bring her and her band to Ronnie Scott’s on 15 November as part of the EFG London Jazz Festival. Preview by Charles Rees:
MUSIC
londonjazznews.com

Ben Wendel – ‘High Heart’

(Edition Records EDN 1162. Album review by Jon Turney) We’re all still catching up with stuff after the pandemic pause, aren’t we? So like me you may have missed this CD when it came out last year. But saxophonist Ben Wendel’s latest had a London launch last week at Ronnie Scott’s (reviewed here) so let’s have a listen.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
londonjazznews.com

Robocobra Quartet + Archipelago at Kings Place (EFG LJF 2021)

(Kings Place Hall Two. 13 November 2021. EFG LJF. Live review by Peter Slavid) This was a very enjoyable double-bill from two bands who had a fair bit of travel to arrive in London. From Northern Ireland, the Robocobra Quartet and from Newcastle, Archipelago. Both bands seem to have brought a group of travelling supporters judging by the cheers and whoops that came from the enthusiastic audience. Both bands were led by artists who had been part of the Serious “Take 5” scheme back in 2019.
MUSIC
londonjazznews.com

Fraser Fifield – ‘Piobaireachd / Pipe Music’

(Available from BandCamp. Album Review by Patrick Hadfield) Scottish multi-instrumentalist Fraser Fifield, born London, raised in Aberdeenshire and now based in Fife, straddles many genres – predominantly traditional music, but he also collaborates with jazz, classical and dance musicians, playing a plethora of pipes, whistles and reed instruments. And he plays many of them on Piobaireachd / Pipe Music too, with the help of loops and overdubs.
THEATER & DANCE
londonjazznews.com

Eberhard Weber – Once Upon A Time – Live In Avignon (rec.1994)

Eberhard Weber – Once Upon A Time – Live In Avignon. (ECM 2699. Album Review by Chris Wheatley) A wonderfully lyrical bassist who announced himself as a solo artist back in 1973 (with the excellent The Colours Of Chloe), Eberhard Weber has, since then, cemented what amounts to the perfect fit between artist and label. Weber’s highly atmospheric (it could be argued, melancholic) and adventurous sound defines much of the ECM catalogue – cerebral, questioning music which skews towards the introspective. Since suffering a stroke, back in 2007, Weber’s output has been limited, with just two albums in the intervening years. Once Upon A Time – Live In Avignon is not a new recording but an historic one. Recorded in southern France, in 1994, the record finds Weber in the midst of a run of compelling solo concerts. Utilising just his bass, together with electronic manipulations, including tape-loops, Weber achieves astonishing results.
MUSIC
londonjazznews.com

Giorgos Tabakis – ‘hEre nOw theN’

(Efkrassis Productions. Album review by Chris Wheatley) Recording a solo jazz album must be a daunting project. With nowhere to hide and no band-mates to rely on, you must really have to be fearless and totally confident in your ability. Then again, if you do possess those qualities, there can be no better canvas for self-expression.
BEAUTY & FASHION
