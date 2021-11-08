CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

UGA commit Dillon Bell reels in state title, now ready to be a Dawg

By Jake Reuse about 6 hours
Dillon Bell was a major part of his high school's third state championship on Saturday, and now, he's ready to be a Georgia Bulldog.

