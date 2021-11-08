UGA commit Dillon Bell reels in state title, now ready to be a Dawg

Dan Mullen went from possibly being on the hot seat with Florida football to sitting on a scalding-hot throne with a blowout loss to South Carolina. Whenever Dan Mullen got the win over Georgia last season, it seemed as if the man to bring Florida football back to the Promised Land was in place. As it turns out, that might’ve just been a house of cards and the 2021 season has been a strong gust of wind to blow it all to the ground with the Gators.

