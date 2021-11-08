CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan football outlook updated by ESPN FPI for final three games

By Anthony Broome about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b79IZ_0cq5nK3600
Michigan football is looking for its fourth 10 win season under Jim Harbaugh. (Gregory Shamus / Getty Images via Getty Images)

Michigan football has reached the point of the 2021 season that will define legacies for this year. The computers can give us an idea of what is next after last week’s 29-7 win over Indiana.

ESPN updated its Football Power Index (FPI) following the completion of Saturday’s games. FPI projects a 9.9-2.3 record for Michigan and a positive chance to win each of its remaining games except for one. FPI ranks them fifth in the country, giving them an 11.9% chance of winning the Big Ten and a 12.4% chance of winning out.

Here’s a closer look at what FPI is saying about the road so far and Michigan’s remaining outlook heading into Week 11.

SITE MOVE SPECIAL: Join TheWolverine.com for $1 for your first year!

Nov. 13 at Penn State, 54.4% chance of victory for Michigan

Michigan travels to Happy Valley on Saturday for a rare showdown in the sunlight against the Nittany Lions. Penn State (6-3, 3-3 B1G) has fallen out of the Big Ten East race, but still is playing to secure its footing as a program. The Wolverines will take their best shot and try to move to 9-1 on the season. Vegas oddsmakers set Penn State as a one-point favorite when lines opened on Sunday.

Nov. 20 at Maryland, 88.1% chance of victory

Maryland (5-4, 2-4 B1G) lost 31-14 to Penn State over the weekend, which seemingly locks them into a spot at the bottom half of the division. A trap game could be in the works a week ahead of the OSU contest, but a focused group takes care of business here.

Nov. 27 vs. Ohio State, 37.8% chance of victory

The Buckeyes (8-1, 6-0 B1G) have had a roller coaster of a season, but are in the driver’s seat for the East division crown. Michigan football defines itself as a program based on what it does in The Game. If both teams take care of business before this date, the Big Ten East title will be on the line. The Wolverines have not fared well in those contests before, but they would love another crack at it.

Comments / 0

Related
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
Local
Michigan Sports
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Program Has ‘Serious Problem’

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one major program has a “serious problem.”. Florida was upset by South Carolina on Saturday. The Gators are now 4-5 on the season following the blowout loss to the Gamecocks. What’s going to happen with head coach Dan Mullen?. Finebaum believes it’s a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Ohio State#Fpi#Outlook#American Football#Penn State#The Nittany Lions#Wolverines#Osu#Buckeyes
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Another very eventful college football Saturday is in the books. ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the games that took place on Saturday, Nov. 13. As the College Football Playoff race heats up, we’re starting to get a much clearer picture of the final...
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Desmond Howard puts 1 Playoff contender on upset watch Saturday

Desmond Howard sent a warning to 1 College Football Playoff contender ahead of Saturday. Despite the No. 8 ranking, Oklahoma is firmly in the Playoff race due to its undefeated record, and Howard put the Sooners on upset alert during Week 10 against the Baylor Bears. “So, last week when...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Paul Finebaum makes prediction on when Nick Saban retires

Since winning his first championship with Alabama in 2009, Nick Saban has been atop the college football world. Seven career titles throughout his career, just one more than Paul “Bear” Bryant. Six of them are in Tuscaloosa. With all of the success, the question everyone wants an answer to (besides...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Michigan Band’s Shot At Ohio State Is Going Viral

When we talk about college marching bands, we’re typically talking about Ohio State’s. This time, it’s the Michigan band that deserves recognition. During halftime of the Michigan-Northwestern game on Saturday, the University of Michigan marching band took a pretty hilarious shot at the Buckeyes. The band performed a beer pong...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Sees Only 3 National Title Contenders

As we reach mid-November, several college football teams remain in contention for a national championship. However, ESPN’s Football Power Index believes only a couple of major programs are truly capable of winning it all. While several programs remain in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth, ESPN’s Football Power...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy