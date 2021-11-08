Michigan football outlook updated by ESPN FPI for final three games

Michigan football is looking for its fourth 10 win season under Jim Harbaugh. (Gregory Shamus / Getty Images via Getty Images)

Michigan football has reached the point of the 2021 season that will define legacies for this year. The computers can give us an idea of what is next after last week’s 29-7 win over Indiana.

ESPN updated its Football Power Index (FPI) following the completion of Saturday’s games. FPI projects a 9.9-2.3 record for Michigan and a positive chance to win each of its remaining games except for one. FPI ranks them fifth in the country, giving them an 11.9% chance of winning the Big Ten and a 12.4% chance of winning out.

Here’s a closer look at what FPI is saying about the road so far and Michigan’s remaining outlook heading into Week 11.

Nov. 13 at Penn State, 54.4% chance of victory for Michigan

Michigan travels to Happy Valley on Saturday for a rare showdown in the sunlight against the Nittany Lions. Penn State (6-3, 3-3 B1G) has fallen out of the Big Ten East race, but still is playing to secure its footing as a program. The Wolverines will take their best shot and try to move to 9-1 on the season. Vegas oddsmakers set Penn State as a one-point favorite when lines opened on Sunday.

Nov. 20 at Maryland, 88.1% chance of victory

Maryland (5-4, 2-4 B1G) lost 31-14 to Penn State over the weekend, which seemingly locks them into a spot at the bottom half of the division. A trap game could be in the works a week ahead of the OSU contest, but a focused group takes care of business here.

Nov. 27 vs. Ohio State, 37.8% chance of victory

The Buckeyes (8-1, 6-0 B1G) have had a roller coaster of a season, but are in the driver’s seat for the East division crown. Michigan football defines itself as a program based on what it does in The Game. If both teams take care of business before this date, the Big Ten East title will be on the line. The Wolverines have not fared well in those contests before, but they would love another crack at it.