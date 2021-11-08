Collision Consultants Hosts NABC FREE Event

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Electric cars are growing more popular, but some drivers can’t bear to part with their old classics. Matthew Quitter is helping those people keep their old rides. He’s converting classic cars into electric rides at his London based garage. “We have customers from all over the world,” he says. Converting gas guzzlers helps the environment. More than a million cars in the UK end up on the scrap heap every year, according to EMR Metal Recycling, one of the world’s biggest recyclers of metal. “Scrapping cars is not a good thing to do. You know, it’s sort of fairly well-known...

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO