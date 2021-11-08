CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collision Consultants Hosts NABC FREE Event

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
bodyshopbusiness.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Auto Body Council announced that Collision Consultants of Los Angeles recently hosted one of its First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) events. Chubb donated the vehicles for the event, including a Tesla,...

