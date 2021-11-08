CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

France flexes muscle, puts warship in eastern Mediterranean

By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS Associated Press
Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — France showcased its military muscle Monday with a tour of its new frigate...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Derek ‘Robbie’ Robinson, naval Seafire pilot who flew dive-bombing missions in the Mediterranean, Aegean and the south of France – obituary

Derek “Robbie” Robinson, who has died aged 99, was a wartime naval pilot who flew the Seafire and thought it “simply the best”. For most of 1944, Robinson flew Seafires of 807 Naval Air Squadron from the escort carrier Hunter, including during Allied amphibious landings in the Mediterranean. In June and July, he was loaned, along with his personal aircraft – side number 313 – to 92 Squadron RAF (attached to the carrier Formidable) which, with a mixed aircrew of Canadians, New Zealanders, Poles and South Africans, was operating from newly captured airstrips in Italy and advancing with the 8th Army.
MILITARY
ARTnews

Greek Prime Minister Demands ‘Bona Fide Dialogue’ with U.K. Over Parthenon Marbles

Last week, Greece intensified its calls for the return of the Parthenon Marbles from the United Kingdom. Just weeks before those works are set to go back on view at London’s British Museum, Greece’s Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, demanded that officials in the U.K. become more receptive to the possibility of restitution. “The U.K. should move to a bona fide dialogue with Greece, and I urge them to do so,” Mitsotakis said at a speech in Paris. Reuters reported that Mitsotakis called the Parthenon Marbles “stolen.” In 1801, the Parthenon Marbles were taken from the Acropolis in Athens by the Scottish nobleman...
POLITICS
Times Daily

Austria locks down the unvaccinated amid a surge of COVID-19

BERLIN (AP) — Austria took what its leader called the “dramatic" step Monday of implementing a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people who haven't recently had COVID-19, perhaps the most drastic of a string of measures being taken by European governments to get a massive regional resurgence of the virus under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Mediterranean#Warship#Paris#Ap
Times Daily

Belgium expedites decision on COVID-19 measures to Wednesday

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium's government is bringing forward a meeting to decide on tighter measures to control the spread of COVID-19 amid a rapid increase in infections and hospital admissions in the nation. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Kurds, others converge in French camp, seeking to reach UK

PARIS (AP) — At least 1,500 migrants are living in tents on a muddy lot in northern France as growing numbers of people fleeing Iraq, Afghanistan and other countries seek to traverse the English Channel and reach the U.K., according to aid workers. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
U.K.
The Independent

Why is Europe the Covid epicentre once again?

Europe and central Asia have become the new “epicentre” for the coronavirus pandemic and face another 500,000 deaths by February, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said earlier this month.Since then Austria and the Netherlands have imposed new lockdowns and, in Germany, Angela Merkel has pleaded with unvaccinated people to get the jab.In Britain, Boris Johnson has warned of a “blizzard from the east” that could put the country’s lockdown-free status at risk. However, the UK notched the region’s second-highest tally of new Covid-19 infections in the WHO’s latest weekly disease round-up, behind only Russia.So, what has gone wrong?Low vaccination...
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Country
France
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
AFP

Fresh Dutch Covid lockdown as 10 EU states at 'high concern'

European governments on Friday eyed unpopular Covid curbs, with the Netherlands opting for Western Europe's first partial lockdown of the winter as EU experts said 10 countries in the bloc were causing "very high concern". Dutch premier Mark Rutte announced at least three weeks of lockdown measures targeting restaurants, shops and sporting events to curb a record spike in coronavirus infections. The "annoying and far-reaching" measures came as the EU's diseases agency said 10 countries in the 27-member bloc faced a Covid situation of "very high concern", warning the pandemic was worsening across the continent. In its weekly risk assessment, the European Centre for Disease Control listed Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland and Slovenia in its highest category of concern.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

NATO chief wary of Russian military moves near Ukraine

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged Russia on Monday to be more transparent about its military activities near Ukraine but he stopped short of suggesting that Moscow might be preparing to invade its former Soviet neighbor. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
MILITARY
AFP

EU readies Belarus sanctions over migrant crisis

The EU prepared to unveil new sanctions against Belarus following the first high-level contact between Brussels and Minsk since the migrant crisis on the EU's eastern border began. - 'Lukashenko got it wrong' - EU foreign ministers are due to meet on Monday in Brussels to widen the sanctions on Belarus.
POLITICS
Times Daily

Anti-corruption party wins Bulgarian election, seeks reforms

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — A new centrist anti-corruption party appears to be the winner of Bulgaria’s parliamentary election, the country’s central electoral commission said Monday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will...
POLITICS
Times Daily

Macron, Putin discuss deescalating Belarus border tensions

BRUSSELS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian leader Vladimir Putin talked on the phone Monday about the need for de-escalating the tensions around the growing migrant pressure on the European Union's borders with Belarus, Marcon's office said. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
POLITICS
Times Daily

Poland arrests 3 in connection to antisemitic demonstration

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Three people have been arrested in Poland in connection with an antisemitic demonstration last week where far-right participants shouted “Death to the Jews!,” the country's interior minister said Monday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
PROTESTS
ARTnews

England’s Largest Anglo-Saxon Gold Coin Hoard Unearthed in Norfolk

131 gold coins unearthed sporadically over the past 30 years from a single field in west Norfolk have been declared the largest trove of such items from the Anglo-Saxon period discovered in England. The coins, as well as four other gold objects dating around 1,400 years ago, were largely discovered by one metal detectorist who reported each find to local authorities. (According to a report from the Guardian, 10 coins were discovered by local police officer, who was jailed for 16 months in 2017 for attempting to illegally sell them.) The Norfolk trove are mostly Frankish tremisses, a small gold coin used in...
U.K.
KTLA

Here’s how U.S. international travel rules are changing Monday

More than a year and a half after COVID-19 concerns prompted the U.S. to close its borders to international travelers from countries including Brazil, China, India, South Africa, the United Kingdom and much of Europe, restrictions are shifting to focus on vaccine status. Beginning Monday, bans on travel from specific countries are over. The U.S. will allow […]
U.S. POLITICS
theeastcountygazette.com

Chinese Navy Warships Built by Germans?

According to an investigation by public broadcaster ARD and the Welt am Sonntag newspaper, a number of Chinese navy warships are powered by engines that were either developed or built by German manufacturers. The two companies involved are MTU in Friedrichshafen and the French branch of the Volkswagen subsidiary MAN,...
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy