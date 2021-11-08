France flexes muscle, puts warship in eastern Mediterranean

Europe and central Asia have become the new “epicentre” for the coronavirus pandemic and face another 500,000 deaths by February, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said earlier this month.Since then Austria and the Netherlands have imposed new lockdowns and, in Germany, Angela Merkel has pleaded with unvaccinated people to get the jab.In Britain, Boris Johnson has warned of a “blizzard from the east” that could put the country’s lockdown-free status at risk. However, the UK notched the region’s second-highest tally of new Covid-19 infections in the WHO’s latest weekly disease round-up, behind only Russia.So, what has gone wrong?Low vaccination...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 HOURS AGO