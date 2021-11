Having laid down a trail of snippets, Slipknot finally dropped The Chapeltown Rag on a semi-suspecting metal world last Friday – their metal behemoth's first new music since 2019's We Are Not Your Kind sessions. Immediately swarmed over by the legions of Maggots, its delving into both the real-world tale of the Yorkshire Ripper serial killer, aka Peter Sutcliffe, and the not-so-real world of social media that can still have consequences revealed a band turning their ire outwards, after dealing with all the trials and tragedies the members have had to endure.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO