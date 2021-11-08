CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Clunky Hero Early Access impressions — Save up some gold

By Andrew Farrell
pcinvasion.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Metroid-like games enter Early Access, they usually do so in chunks. We tend to get the first section of the game, followed by later additions. Clunky Hero, surprisingly, only kind of does this. You can technically play through the “whole” game, as it has a beginning and an end, but...

www.pcinvasion.com

techraptor.net

Halo Infinite Early Access And DLC Leak Online

A Halo Infinite Early Access digital bundle has been spotted on the Microsoft Store ahead of the game's launch next month. We don't know much about the bundle's release date or contents just yet, as the store page is pretty bare, but it looks like some people will be getting the chance to play Halo Infinite ahead of schedule.
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

an early access bundle and 4 upcoming DLCs? – Multiplayer.it

Halo Infinite it might have some sort of bundle with early access and at least 4 DLC already expected to arrive after the release, at least based on some strange movements recorded on the Xbox Store and reported by some dataminers who keep an eye on Microsoft digital delivery. In...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Giants Uprising Releases in Early Access Today

Warsaw-based VARSAV Game Studios’ latest effort Giants Uprising releases today on Steam in early access. As the name implies, you’ll jump in as a gargantuan giant making the most of their newfound freedom. Then, stomp, squash, or otherwise orchestrate all manner of destruction in a quest for revenge against the puny humans, your erstwhile captors.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Darkest Dungeon 2 Early Access Video Review

Darkest Dungeon 2 Early Access Reviewed by Rowan Kaiser on PC. In the first days of its early access launch, Darkest Dungeon 2's new mechanics, 3D art, and other ideas already separate it from its predecessor enough that it has a strong reason for existing, and the road trip campaign structure keeps it tight and focused without retreading too much of the same ground. But that smaller focus also means a lot of the magic from the sprawling original seems to have been lost. Strong foundations are potentially there, but it'll take some work to build something miraculous upon them.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polish
hardcoregamer.com

Cell to Singularity Evolving from Early Access

Usually the release from Early Access to full game is a scheduled event. Here’s a press release, maybe an embargo or maybe not, and within is a set date for Early Game to transform into Released Game. And then there’s Cell to Singularity, which is leaving its release in the hands of the players by way of a special event. A black hole is sitting on the screens of all players who have made it far enough to unlock the final(?) chapter, and they’ve already knocked hard enough on the gates to clear the halfway point. Cell to Singularity could release tomorrow, November 3, of maybe even the November 4 if the initial surge relents a bit, but it’s almost time for the evolution-themed idle/clicker to finally show off what its singularity is all about.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Forza Horizon 5 Early Access Countdown

The game is available to pre-load right now on Xbox and PC regardless of which edition you plan to play. You'll need 116 GB of free space on Xbox One to download the game and 103 GB on Xbox Series X/S or PC. If you choose to pre-order the premium...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Project Mikhail is available in Early Access on Steam

Early access to the mecha action game launched yesterday Muv-Luv: Project Mikhail available on Steam. There is a 10 percent discount in the launch week. aNCHOR is still planning a release for Nintendo Switch, but it will be delayed until Early Access ends. Fight the BETA in the TSF. Players...
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

YOULOFT GAMES's Dungeon Hero is out now in early access on Android

Dungeon Hero is a brand new idle game where players will be challenging endless waves of monsters. It is developed by YOULOFT GAMES, who have produced several popular titles like the Dead Spreading series, Mega Tower – Casual tower defense, Tales Rush!, and Site Takeover. Dungeon Hero promises to deliver...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
DBLTAP

How to Get Early Access to Warzone Pacific

How to get early access to Warzone Pacific is something that many are wondering about now that the countdown to the end of Season 6 and Verdansk is upon us. This holiday season, Warzone is set to see a major overhaul when Season 1 launches, from a new Battle Pass system to Vanguard integration, two new free functional weapons, the Ricochet Anti-Cheat’s Kernel-Level Driver rollout, and the brand-new Caldera map. For those looking to dive into the next era of the COD battle royale as soon as possible, here's a breakdown of how to get early access to Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Forza Horizon 5 has clocked up over 800,000 players even though it's still in early access

Forza Horizon 5 has clocked up over 800,000 players – not bad for a game that's not even properly out yet. As first reported by VGC, the racer's in-game Hall of Fame leaderboard currently ranks over 800,000 players, even though the game doesn't release fully – or even for eager Xbox Game Pass players – until Tuesday, November 9, and is only available on PC and Xbox consoles, of course.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Lies of P looks very Bloodborne-y in its alpha gameplay teaser

News on Lies of P, a Souls-like retelling of Pinocchio (of sorts), has been scarce since the game’s reveal in May. The “baroque action RPG” made waves when it was unveiled, hinting at an even darker version of Carlo Collodi’s story than what Disney could ever dream. Needless to say, a macabre, steampunk version of the classic work was intriguing, and I wanted to know more. Today, at last, Neowiz and Round8 Studio has revealed some early gameplay of Lies of P in a alpha teaser trailer. And it looks even better than what I imagined.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Forza Horizon 5: Which Horizon Adventure zone to prioritize first

There are five major areas in Forza Horizon 5 (six if you count the Mainstage). Once you complete the tutorial and initial phase, you’re granted an Accolade point. This is what we need to unlock more story missions and races, as well as our means of campaign progression. Here’s our Forza Horizon 5 guide to help you with the Horizon Adventure zones that you need to prioritize when spending your Accolade points.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Blue Reflection: Second Light review — The memories that lie within

Blue Reflection entered the JRPG scene in 2017. The consensus? It was okay, but clearly flawed. It showed a lot of the typical signs of a budget JRPG, especially due to its lack of polish. But the potential was there and if the feedback was acted upon, a well-made sequel could elevate the series to another level. Judgment day has now arrived with Koei Tecmo and Gust releasing Blue Reflection: Second Light.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Sonic Frontiers might be the title of the next Sonic game

Some very interesting news popped recently up that should pique the interest of Sonic fans everywhere. As reported by @Renka_schedule on Twitter, Sega recently filed a public trademark for the name Sonic Frontiers. This lends credence to some news from earlier this year on what form the next modern Sonic game might take.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Someone modded Halo weapons into Dark Souls, and it works

I was watching a popular Dark Souls speedrunner over the weekend, and during the stream he stopped to try something interesting. It was only a moment, but I turned away and when I got back he was blasting an undead soldier with what clearly looked like a Halo plasma pistol. Yes, someone has created a mod that adds Halo weapons to Dark Souls. And somehow, it worked. I nearly forgot about it until I saw news of it floating around.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Forza Horizon 5: Tulum Expedition guide — All optional accolades

Horizon Apex is one of the key activities in Forza Horizon 5. It takes you deep into the eastern jungles and ancient ruins of Mexico. Here’s our Forza Horizon 5 Tulum Expedition Accolades guide to help you with all the optional tasks in the area. Note: For more information, check...
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Riot Games reveals Among Us collaboration in new Arcane trailer

Among Us isn’t going away just yet, as the social deduction game sleuths its way into one of the largest free-to-play games out there. Riot Games is on a roll with its collaborations, recently crossing over with another free-to-play behemoth Fortnite. Now, Riot’s Arcane is taking part in a collaboration with Among Us, as some League of Legend skins will be available to use in the murder mystery spree. It’s time to murder your friends, but as League of Legends cosplayers this time.
VIDEO GAMES

