Clunky Hero Early Access impressions — Save up some gold

Usually the release from Early Access to full game is a scheduled event. Here’s a press release, maybe an embargo or maybe not, and within is a set date for Early Game to transform into Released Game. And then there’s Cell to Singularity, which is leaving its release in the hands of the players by way of a special event. A black hole is sitting on the screens of all players who have made it far enough to unlock the final(?) chapter, and they’ve already knocked hard enough on the gates to clear the halfway point. Cell to Singularity could release tomorrow, November 3, of maybe even the November 4 if the initial surge relents a bit, but it’s almost time for the evolution-themed idle/clicker to finally show off what its singularity is all about.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO