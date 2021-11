Appointment Will Support Continued Market Expansion and 37% Core Business Recurring Revenue Growth in 2021. centrexIT, an information technology (IT) services provider helping businesses thrive through technology, welcomes Darin Andersen as its vice president of sales and marketing. The seasoned Internet of Things and cybersecurity executive brings centrexIT over 20 years of experience in the security industry. In his role, Andersen will be responsible for developing new services based on growing needs and demands from current and future clients. In addition, he will oversee the company’s client success team and virtual chief information officers (vCIO), a unique IT guidance function offered by centrexIT to ensure client success.

