CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida fires Grantham — former Georgia LB to run the defense

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MLGfk_0cq5h2Ar00

The Florida Gators have officially parted ways with defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, head coach Dan Mullen announced on Monday morning.

In addition to Grantham, Mullen also fired running game coordinator and offensive line coach John Hevesey, who has coached with Mullen since 2001.

The bigger news is the firing of Grantham, who previously held the same position at Georgia from 2010-13. While at UGA, he had a similar relationship with Bulldogs fans as he has had with the Gators fan base since he went to Gainesville in 2018.

Via GatorsWire:

The fanbase has long soured on the fourth-year DC stemming back to last season when the program wasted a historic offense due to defensive inadequacies that all boiled down to Grantham.

Florida announced in a statement that linebackers coach Christian Robinson will assume defensive play-calling duties for the Gators. Robinson is a former Georgia linebacker (2008-12) who played under Grantham at UGA and was a member of the Bulldogs’ team that came just short of beating Alabama in the 2012 SEC Championship Game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03AJKf_0cq5h2Ar00
Sep 18, 2010: Georgia defensive coordinator Todd Grantham talks with linebackers Akeem Dent (51) and Christian Robinson (45) during the first half against Arkansas. Arkansas defeated Georgia 31-24. Mandatory Credit: Paul Abell-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson then held graduate position coaching jobs at Georgia (2013-14), Ole Miss (2015-16) and Mississippi State (2017) before being appointed linebackers coach at Florida in 2018.

Robinson not only played for Grantham at Georgia, but coached with him at Mississippi State and then followed his former coach to Florida.

The Gators are 4-5 overall and 2-5 in SEC play this year. Georgia beat them 34-7 on October 30.

Comments / 2

Related
On3.com

Paul Finebaum: Dan Mullen firing Todd Grantham farce backfired

SEC college football analyst Paul Finebaum expressed his discontent with Dan Mullen, his decision to fire Todd Grantham and the Gators’ performance this weekend. Mullen’s Gators let Samford break all sorts of records on Saturday, including the highest-ever point total for an FCS team against a Power Five opponent. The Bulldogs even held a 42-35 halftime lead, the most points Florida has ever allowed in a single half.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Gainesville, GA
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Georgia Football
News Herald

Florida football: Gators fire defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, offensive line coach John Hevesy

A pair of coaching changes have been made on Dan Mullen’s staff following Florida’s third consecutive loss Saturday at South Carolina. UF parted ways Sunday with defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and running game coordinator/offensive line coach John Hevesy, multiple sources confirmed to the Sun. Both assistants have been on the Gators staff since Mullen’s hiring in 2018 and came over with him from Mississippi State.
FLORIDA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dan Mullen reportedly promoting Florida staffers after dismissing Todd Grantham, John Hevesy

Florida has reportedly let go of two assistants on Dan Mullen’s staff: Todd Grantham and John Hevesy. The Gators still have 3 games remaining on the 2021 regular-season schedule. If UF wins two of those games, it will be bowl eligible. While nothing is official yet, likely replacements as defensive play-caller and offensive line coach for the remaining games are being reported.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Report: Florida Gators part ways with Todd Grantham, one other assistant

The Florida Gators have let go defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, according to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. The report also indicates offensive line coach John Hevesy will leave the program. The drastic mid-season changes come one day after Florida’s embarrassing 40-17 loss against South Carolina. Grantham and Hevesy have both been...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Florida football reportedly firing Todd Grantham, John Hevesy amid Dan Mullen struggles: Media reaction

Florida has lost three straight games and dropped to 4-5 this season after another anemic performance defensively. "Give them a lot of credit, they played well and made some plays," Mullen said postgame. "They were able to run the ball and control the tempo of the game, capitalized on some mistakes we made. I'm disappointed in what we did. We've got to work and find a way to get better."
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Mullen
Person
Todd Grantham
WINKNEWS.com

AP source: UF fires veteran assistants Grantham, Hevesy

A person familiar with the decision says the University of Florida fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy on Sunday, parting with the two assistants one day after a 40-17 loss at South Carolina. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because...
COLLEGE SPORTS
houstonianonline.com

Florida Parts with Senior Associates Todd Grantham, Jon Hevesy: What That Means, What’s Next for the Gators

Florida Parted with defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy on Monday, the school announced, as the Gators plunged into the 4-5 season just a year after winning the SEC East title and courting a College Football game. In subsequent moves, linebacker coach Christian Robinson will act as the defensive play coach, and special assistant Paul Pasqualoni will move into a field role.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Gators Breakdown: SOUND OFF - Florida fires Grantham and Hevesy

David Waters joins Gators Breakdown listeners for a call-in style chat to discuss the firings of Todd Grantham and John Hevesy. Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here. Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus. Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here. LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes...
FLORIDA STATE
dawgnation.com

Former UGA LB to lead Florida defense

After Florida coach Dan Mullen fired two assistants over the weekend, the Gators will now have a former UGA football player in charge of the defense. Christian Robinson, who played linebacker for UGA nearly a decade ago, will take over play-calling duties for the Florida defense, effectively immediately. Robinson was...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Florida Gators#Dc Todd Grantham#Uga#Gatorswire#Sec
Gwinnett Daily Post

Greater Atlanta Christian grad Christian Robinson takes over Florida defense after Todd Grantham's firing

Florida confirmed the firing of defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and running game coordinator/offensive line coach John Hevesy on Monday, less than 48 hours after a 40-17 loss to South Carolina. Christian Robinson, a Greater Atlanta Christian grad, will assume play-calling duties for the Gators’ defense as the replacement for Grantham....
FLORIDA STATE
mediaite.com

College Football Coach Suspended After Appearing to Strike a Player on the Sideline

The University of Washington decided to suspend their head football coach Jimmy Lake for one week without pay following an altercation with a player on the sideline. During Saturday’s 26-16 loss to Oregon, TV cameras caught Lake sprinting over to Huskies linebacker Ruperake Fuavai on the sideline. Lake appeared to take a swing at Fuavai, who was arguing with an opposing player. As Fuavai turned to walk away, Lake then shoved his linebacker in the back.
COLLEGE SPORTS
footballscoop.com

Watch: Washington coach Jimmy Lake incident with player; A.D. issues statement

There was optimism, not to mention the national ranking before opening kickoff even arrived. Then the season started for Washington football. And a season of almost nonstop disappointment – the Huskies opened their 2021 campaign with their first loss to Football Championship Subdivision foe Montana in 100 years – might have reached its nadir late Saturday night.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

WATCH: Nick Saban goes gaga over surprise guest during press conference

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a surprise guest via Zoom at his press conference on Wednesday. Because his wife was not yet home, The Athletic’s Aaron Suttles had to hop on a call with his son. After Suttles asked a question about linebacker Henry To’o To’o’s progression since transferring from Tennessee, Saban responded with an inquiry of his own.
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
91K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy