Thomas Rhett took to his Instagram yesterday (11/1) to honor his six-year-old daughter Willa Gray in a sweet and emotional post. Thomas wrote along with a birthday picture of his oldest daughter, “Willa Gray.. how in the world are you already 6????? I love you more than life. You are the best big sister any sister could ask for. You make me a better person just by smiling. Your smile could light up any room. I love getting to be your daddy. Happy birthday sweet baby🙌.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO