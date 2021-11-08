Fast Growing Viva Air Selects IFS For Aviation Maintenance And Fleet Planning

Talk about cross-pollination. Lufthansa Technik released a concept of a VIP jet cabin at this week’s Dubai Airshow that borrows heavily from the superyacht world, down to the name. The German design firm’s Explorer includes a foldout balcony, similar to many expedition yachts, as well as some wild technology on the interior that could turn the empty space into a disco, gym, or even a “mobility lounge” to transport land vehicles. “In yachting, multifunctional exploration vessels have now become a class in their own right,” said Wieland Timm, Lufthansa Technik’s head of sales for VIP and Special Mission Aircraft Services. “For this...

