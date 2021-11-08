CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fast Growing Viva Air Selects IFS For Aviation Maintenance And Fleet Planning

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Latin American-based low-cost carrier chooses IFS to support growing MRO footprint including engineering, planning, execution, and materials. – IFS solution to be deployed in the cloud and rolled out across growing Viva Air fleet of 23 aircraft to support the airline’s ambitious expansion plans. IFS, the global cloud...

IN THIS ARTICLE
