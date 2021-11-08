CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

France Fintech And Binance Announce Creation Of EUR100 Million Crypto And Blockchain Initiative In France

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew initiative to significantly contribute toward making France and Europe the leading global player in blockchain and crypto industry. France FinTech, a leading non-profit association whose mission is to promote FinTech excellence in France, and Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency exchange, announced the launch of a EUR100 Million...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Prophecy DeFi Provides Operational Update on Layer2 Blockchain

Prophecy DeFi Inc. is pleased to provide an operational update, further to its press release, on its wholly owned subsidiary, Layer2 Blockchain Inc. Since our press release highlighting the first 90 days of operations, Layer2 has continued to produce significant returns from existing positions, generating yield and capital gains of $2.98 Million from its original $3.65 Million in deployed capital in under 120 days of operations. The deployed capital now stands at $6.63 Million and we are pleased to announce, Prophecy DeFi provided additional capital to Layer2 in order to take advantage of new market opportunities. This increases Layer2’s total deployable capital base to $7.13 Million.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Binance Eyes France As Spot For A Global Headquarters Amid Regulatory Thunderstorms

The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world has set its sight on France as a potential headquarters. The exchange announced a $116 million fund with a French non-profit to bolster blockchain adoption. In recent months, Binance has increased its staff strength with an army of ex-government regulators. After years without...
WORLD
MacRumors Forums

Apple Celebrates 40 Years in France and Announces Paris Apple Music Studio

Apple is today celebrating 40 years in France and announced the launch of a new Apple Music studio in Paris. In a post on its French newsroom site, Apple highlighted its achievements in France over the past 40 years, aiding artists, designers, and developers in particular. Apple CEO Tim Cook said:
BUSINESS
thestreamable.com

fuboTV Acquires France’s Molotov SAS for $190 Million

FuboTV announced today that they have acquired the leading live TV streaming company in France, Molotov SAS, for $190 million. At least 85% of which will be in equity. Molotov SAS and its AVOD (advertising video-on-demand) platform, Mango, together reach 4 million monthly active users in France. The announcement makes note that fuboTV was particularly excited by Molotov’s technology, which fubo says is well-suited to bring their content to new international markets quickly.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Fintech#French#European#C Dric O#State#Dlt#Education Programme#Openclassroom#Symphony Technology Group#Stg#France Fintech#Founder Ceo
Benzinga

This Fintech Company Is Now Into Crypto Mining

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) operates as a fintech and payment facilitator company. It offers OmniSoft, a cloud-based business management platform that provides turnkey solutions for merchants to enable them to build and manage their retail businesses; eVance, a payment processing solution; SecurePay, a payment gateway and virtual terminal with proprietary business management tools; and CrowdPay.us, a white-label capital-raising platform. The company also operates ShopFast, a cloud-based omnichannel software. In addition, it provides e-commerce development and consulting services.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Objective Moon funding of 100 million Euros from Binance in partnership with France Fintech

Binance and France Fintech collaborate in bringing the project ‘Objective Moon’ to light. The initiative will be a boost to the French and European crypto industries. An announcement on the Binance official website stated its contribution of 100 million euros to progress the Objective Moon initiative. The initiative hopes to advance the crypto sector within France and the European region at large. It will also open up three projects in France related to cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
Coinspeaker

Binance Launches €100M ‘Objective Moon’ Initiative to Support Crypto Adoption in EU

Through the ‘Objective Moon’ initiative, Binance will market BNB to the greater France and European markets. Leading centralized crypto exchange globally by virtue of daily traded volume Binance has announced the launch of a €100 million fund to support blockchain and crypto development in France and greater Europe. According to Binance through a blog post on its official website, the fund dubbed ‘Objective Moon’ is in partnership with French Fintech.
EDUCATION
ambcrypto.com

Binance launches $116M initiative to accelerate crypto-adoption in France

Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency platform, has been in the news for many reasons. Despite a few regulatory hiccups, the platform continues to take initiatives to accelerate the adoption of digital assets and blockchain technology. Now, Binance and French Fintech, a non-profit focused on promoting financial technology...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Binance Plans To Develop French Crypto Ecosystem With $116M Initiative

Binance, the largest exchange in the world, has announced a partnership with France FinTech to launch an initiative. France FinTech is a non-profit organization that aims to promote the excellence of the French Fintech sector globally. Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao disclosed the launch of the EUR100 Million ($116M) crypto...
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Binance to spend $115M in France to develop European crypto ecosystem

Global crypto exchange Binance is starting a 100-million euro ($115 million) initiative to develop the blockchain and crypto ecosystem in France and Europe, Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao announced in a talk with French Minister Cédric O at the French Ministry of Finance in Paris. Binance is launching the new...
BUSINESS
Design World Network

Opening of maxon France

In late September, maxon France inaugurated its dedicated mechatronic production and innovation center with some key players from its ecosystem: customers, country subsidiaries of the maxon Group, the Swiss Ambassador, and the Swiss Consul General. We look back on a few intense weeks for all the maxon teams in France.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

MNT-Halan’s Neuron Drives Massive Scalability for Egypt’s Leading Fintech

MNT-Halan, Egypt’s leading fintech ecosystem, has announced the successful roll out of Neuron, the proprietary core banking software it developed and launched earlier this year. This distributed system enables the frictionless handling of millions of customers and multiple currencies. It also guarantees maximum uptime that ensures availability while maintaining maximum control of customer data. Critically, it integrates all business functions through machine learning and AI to increase productivity, minimize risk of default and credit exposure, and enhance renewal rate.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

NielsenIQ Helps Businesses Navigate Turbulent Times

Recently, many countries have experienced massive global disruptions in supply chain due to an uptick in global demand, increases to shipping costs (+300% YoY) and commodity prices (+33% YoY), increases to energy costs (+20% YoY) due to low supply from gas and petrol and other renewable sources and even weather pattern disruptions. In an unprecedented competitive environment, the FMCG industry is facing inevitable price increases and is urged to take actions and reevaluate pricing strategies.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Provides Business Updates

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. a provider of private educational services in China, provided business updates following the recent regulatory developments relating to after-school tutoring services, including the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education, published in July 2021 by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council (the “Opinion”) and the related implementation rules, regulations and measures promulgated by competent authorities.
EDUCATION
Sportico

McIlroy Fund Makes Another Splash in Golf With Troon Investment

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy is investing in golf course management company Troon, through his investment fund, Symphony Ventures. In partnership with private equity firm TPG Capital, Symphony Ventures aims to boost Troon with the addition of more capital and resources. The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the transaction is expected to close next month. Los Angeles-based private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners will maintain majority ownership of Troon, which it has held since 2017. Symphony Ventures has made more than a dozen investments since its founding in 2019 and has a growing portfolio, which includes dealings across...
LOS ANGELES, CA
aithority.com

Sky Labs CART-I, a Wearable Heart Monitoring Medical Device, Advances Into the British Medical Device Market

Sky Labs, a global health care start-up, will fully advance into the British medical device market based on ‘CART-I (Cardio Tracker),’ the company’s wearable heart monitoring medical device. Through its global website, Sky Labs announced that it will officially sell CART-I, the world’s first ring-type medical device to monitor heart...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy