Health

What Are Alternative Therapies?

By Toketemu Ohwovoriole
verywellmind.com
 7 days ago

Alternative therapies refer to any medical treatments that are not traditional medicine techniques. Alternative therapies could either be used alongside conventional medicine or instead of it. The term is often used interchangeably with "complementary medicine." In medical spaces, the practice is referred to as Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM)....

www.verywellmind.com

verywellhealth.com

9 Alternative Migraine Treatments

Living with migraines can be difficult, especially if you don’t respond well to medication or are having trouble getting the care you need. That might leave you looking for alternative migraine treatment options. If you have consistent migraines, work with your healthcare provider to identify your migraine triggers and find...
WEIGHT LOSS
Yale Daily News

YNHH neuro-ICU successfully administers alternative transfusion replacement therapy

The Yale-New Haven Hospital neuro-Intensive Care Unit, in conjunction with the Yale School of Medicine, has successfully administered transfusion replacement therapy, an alternative to regular blood transfusion. Many patients who suffer from conditions such as aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage, bleeding in the brain or severe anemia from blood loss are unable...
NEW HAVEN, CT
The Independent

What is cognitive behavioural therapy and how does it work?

Dr Aaron Beck, who was dubbed the father of cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), has died at the age of 100.The American psychiatrist’s work is considered highly influential. His daughter, Dr Judith S. Beck, described him as having “transformed the field of mental health” in a statement from the Beck Institute for Cognitive Behaviour Therapy, which Dr Beck and his daughter co-founded.CBT is provided by the NHS for many mental health problems and is a recommended treatment by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) for anxiety disorders, depression and eating disorders among others.But what is it and how...
MENTAL HEALTH
kidsinthehouse.com

What You Need to Know About Speech Therapy

There are so many forms of beneficial therapies available for articulation disorders, fluency disorders, expressive disorders, and many more. Even though you might feel at a bit of a loss when going about the process of selecting the right therapy for your child — or even for you — speech therapy is a great option for so many different patients, both big and small. If you’re exploring the possibility of speech therapy to benefit someone in your household, you might know a little bit about it, but you might also be going in blind. Regardless of your prior experience with speech therapy, you can learn a little about it before heading there so you know what you’re getting into. Here’s what you need to know about speech therapy.
HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Health
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
Best Life

If You Notice This When You Cough, It May Be a Sign of Heart Failure

You may know that a sudden heart attack can deal major damage to your health, but you might not be aware of the dangers of a slower-developing risk: that of congestive heart failure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 6.2 million Americans are currently living with the condition, which develops when your heart can't pump blood efficiently enough to meet your body's needs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Thyroid Symptoms Experts Warn You Should Watch For

As Yale-trained endocrinologist who specializes in diabetes, food as medicine and metabolic health, I've put together this list of symptoms that could indicate a thyroid problem. That small, butterfly-shaped gland situated at the base of the front of your neck can cause all kinds of issues—and the symptoms may be nonspecific, so it's important to speak with your doctor if you are experiencing any of the ones you're about to read about, so that you can be evaluated for all underlying causes. A few blood tests can help determine if you have a thyroid condition or not. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Over 60? Here Are the Reasons You're Not Sleeping, Science Says

Sleep, similar to any other natural body function like breathing or blinking, is non-negotiable when it comes to being healthy. Frustratingly, however, sleep doesn't come quite as easily as those other physical necessities. We've all been there: Tossing and turning all night, with each glance at the clock serving as a rude reminder that morning will arrive soon.
SCIENCE
Best Life

Going to Bed After This Time Makes Your Heart Disease Risk Soar, New Study Says

We all know the importance of consistently getting a good night's rest, whether or not we actually make it happen. But beyond just the amount and the quality of sleep we get, new research now points to a specific bedtime that can boost your heart health—along with times of night you should not be hitting the hay. Read on to find out how going to sleep after a certain hour can make your risk of heart disease soar.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Mayo Clinic Warns

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
Sentinel

What does lack of Vitamin B12 or Vitamin B12 deficiency cause?

Vitamin B12 is a water-soluble vitamin that’s important for nerve function and the production of DNA. It also helps make red blood cells, protects against pernicious anemia, and boosts immunity. But because it doesn’t come from plants or animals, you have to get it from food sources like meat or dairy products, eggs with their yolk, or fortified cereals.
HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

This Is The Worst Sleep Position For Your Health, According To Experts

There are plenty of different sleeping positions out there, and they're not all created equal. In fact, there's one that is almost unanimously considered the worst for your health by sleep experts. Here's what it is—and why you should avoid it. Sleeping on your stomach, also known as the "free-fall"...
HEALTH

