BIFROST Launches Biport Wallet, Opening A Gateway To True Multichain DeFi For Crypto Users

Binance is the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange platform that enables it's users to buy, sell, hold and exchange different cryptocurrency tokens. Binance was founded in 2017 by co-founders: Changpeng Zhao and Yi He before being banned from use in the US, the platform has had regulatory concerns in some countries. The organisation has had its challenges, but over the years with the addition of new cryptocurrencies on the platform and good knowledge of the target market, Binance has maintained its position as the biggest cryptocurrency platform.

MARKETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO