BIFROST Launches Biport Wallet, Opening A Gateway To True Multichain DeFi For Crypto Users
The multichain crypto wallet will support cryptocurrencies across Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, and Klaytn; available now as Chrome extension. BIFROST, the world’s first blockchain middleware that enables true multichain connectivity, announced the launch of Biport Wallet, a universal passport to the multichain world of decentralized finance (DeFi). Open-source and...aithority.com
