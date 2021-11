Splice has launched some new sample packs on its Splice Sounds label. RVNES: Too Rare Sample Pack — RVNES (pronounced runes) is a composer, curator, and consultant with a unique aesthetic and finely tuned ear for recognizing both trends and emerging talent within the music industry. A Billboard Music Award winner and Grammy nominee, RVNES supplies material for some of music’s biggest companies, artists, and producers across a myriad of genres which has established him as a go-to collaborator among those in the upper echelon of both hip-hop and Latin music.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO