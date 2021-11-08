PepsiCo buying electric trucks from Tesla- CNBC

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 1.94% to $1,013.39 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.04% to 15,853.85 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $230.10 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sold 934,091 shares solely to satisfy his tax withholding obligations related to the exercise of stock options, U.S. securities filings showed on Monday. Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru and Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco; Editing by Rashmi Aich.
Ever since they were announced in 2017, Tesla’s electric semi trucks have been highly anticipated additions to America’s supply chain. While the eco-friendly big rigs have yet to hit the road, they may be very close — depending on whom you decide to believe. Ramon Laguarta, the top executive at...
Geely Holding Group’s commercial vehicle subsidiary, Farizon Auto, has just unveiled its all-electric new energy semi-truck, the HOMTRUCK. With production and first deliveries planned for early 2024, this semi-truck is one of the most advanced and cleanest commercial vehicles on the road, as it not only focuses on efficiency, driver and pedestrian safety, but also major breakthroughs in sustainable powertrains. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.
Farizon Auto, Geely Holding Group’s commercial vehicle brand, has unveiled its next generation electric semi-truck, the Homtruck, according to a press release. And, with numerous automakers looking to introduce new technologies to the commercial vehicles industry, China's auto giant expects to begin production and deliveries in early 2024 and is targeting international markets such as Europe, Korea, Japan and North America.
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The company behind Pepsi soft drinks and Doritos chips expects to take delivery of the first heavy duty Tesla Semi trucks by the end of this year, but it might need to tell Elon Musk first.
Rivian reserved up to 7% of its IPO allocation for its directed share program, which included people who pre-ordered an electric truck or SUV. The company, which has yet to start generating real revenue, held its stock market debut on Wednesday. Rivian shares rose 29% to $100.74, valuing the company...
Four years after making its initial order, PepsiCo says it knows when it will receive its first order of Tesla Semis: Ramon Laguarta, PepsiCo’s CEO, said the trucks are coming this quarter. Laguarta made the comment on Monday while speaking to CNBC‘s Jim Cramer, who asked about PepsiCo’s plans to...
Shares in electric vehicle firm Rivian are set to start trading in New York on Wednesday, after raising more than $11.9bn (£8.8bn) from investors. That's as the shares were priced at $78 each, well above the company's target range. That flotation ranks among the top 10 initial public offerings (IPOs)...
If my mailbox was a cat’s litter box, and the cat turds were the emails I was actually interested in reading, the cat litter would be the nonstop flood of pitches for stories from various companies with some kind of agenda they want to promote, from car sales to car parts or accessories or services or insurance or whatever. I usually ignore them. I didn’t ignore one today, but not really for good reasons. The headline caught my eye: “Tesla’s Cybertruck is the Best Overall Buy Among Electric Trucks [New Analysis].” It caught my eye because how the hell is anyone calling a truck that doesn’t yet exist a “best buy?”
PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta has shared a pleasantly surprising update on his company’s Tesla Semi orders. While speaking with CNBC‘s Jim Cramer, Laguarta remarked that the first deliveries of the Tesla Semi for PepsiCo’s operations would be starting this Q4. This bodes well for the ramp of the all-electric Class 8 truck, which has already seen several delays since its unveiling in late 2017.
Electric trucks are still very new to the automotive industry. As new electric trucks are unveiled from different automakers, their distinct strengths and characteristics have created subclasses for the electric truck vehicle class. No two electric trucks are exactly the same. Here are the different types of electric trucks coming to dealerships near you.
Tesla is opening a few of its fast Supercharger stations for vehicles of electric car makers like VW, Mercedes, BMW, Hyundai, etc. to use. Charging non-Tesla vehicles is available at a slightly higher cost in a potential pivotal moment for charging standards interoperability. In a sign that Tesla is trying...
Tesla's market capitalization has soared past $1 trillion. The company posted strong sales growth in the third quarter. Tesla's progress in full self-driving could be vital in its long-term growth. In October, Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock price rose above the $1,000 mark and its market capitalization zoomed past $1 trillion. It's...
Tesla is opening up its charging networks to other electric cars for the first time. The company has more than 25,000 "supercharger" locations, making it the largest charging network in the world. Its pilot scheme will start with 10 locations in the Netherlands as part of the company's push to...
Plenty of startups are working on exciting new electric cars right now. But delivering actual vehicles is a whole different story. Lucid Motors became one of the very few electric-vehicle upstarts to start handing over keys to customers on Saturday when it presented a handful of owners with the first Air Dream Edition sedans. Lucid is only building 520 of them, and they sell for $169,000 each.
(Reuters) – The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it is aware of a Tesla Inc Model Y owner claiming that he was involved in an accident while using the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta. “NHTSA is aware of the consumer complaint in question and is in communication...
