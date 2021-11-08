CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

He pours liquid over packed snow and the results…delicious!

By Mary Malcolm
kidsactivitiesblog.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI read all the Little House On The Prairie books when I was growing up and one of my favorite parts was when they’d make candy in...

kidsactivitiesblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
myrecipes.com

Grandma's Best Thanksgiving Recipes

There's nothing quite as delicious as Thanksgiving at your grandmother's house. Moist turkey, fluffy dressing, vibrant vegetables, and rich desserts, grandma had a knack for making it all. Recreate a bit of that nostalgia with these grandma-created recipes, ranging from mains to sides and more, to make your tastiest Thanksgiving yet.
RECIPES
kcparent.com

Christmas Cookie Recipes

The holidays and cookies go hand-in-hand, and children love helping in the kitchen. We asked our Facebook Fans to share some of their favorite cookie recipes. Cream together the butter and sugar. Stir in eggs, molasses and vinegar. Sift and add flour, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon and cloves. Let the dough stand at room temperature 15-30 minutes. Form the dough into ¾ inch balls. Bake on greased cookie sheet about 12 minutes at exactly 325 degrees (too hot will cause the cookies to brown too much). The cookies are done when they have an even honey-brown color all over the surface. They will begin to swell at first as they get brown, and will then begin to sink around the edges. Let them cool at least a minute or two before removing from the pan, then they will flatten out and crinkle like gingersnaps! ~ Evelyn Bartlow, Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, KS
princesspinkygirl.com

Easy Peanut Butter Fudge

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This creamy peanut butter fudge recipe is easy and quick, uses only a few simple ingredients, and can be prepared using a common kitchen appliance – the microwave. The perfect Christmas dessert or make it any time of the year!
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#Food Drink
jamiesfeast.com

Vintage Grandma’s Cream Cake

This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
bookriot.com

8 Delicious Foodie Manga to Read Over the Holidays

Holiday season is right around the corner! It’s the perfect time to sit back, eat as much warm and comforting food as you want, and read a good book (or manga!). But let me backtrack for a sec. I want to go back to the food bit because it’s usually a very important part of the holidays. In Mexico we don’t do Thanksgiving. So even though I know that food is a big part of it (yay reading!) I cannot speak from firsthand experience. But Christmas is another thing altogether. It’s full of sweet, savory, colorful dishes that make me want to stuff my face even though I might regret it later. Maybe.
COMICS
Popular Mechanics

The 10 Best Pour-Over Coffee Makers That Will Deliver Superior Sips

There will always be a place in our kitchens for the classic drip coffee maker, simply because a big batch is often just what the Monday morning ordered. But the best way to get a truly superior, barista-style cup, is through a single-serve pour-over coffee maker. It’s favored by pros and coffee experts, because this super precise, small-scale method allows you to get every ounce of flavor out of those freshly roasted beans.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Super Fun And Easy Color By Letter U, V, W, X, Y, Z For Preschoolers

Love doing color by number worksheets? Well, these color by letter worksheets are very similar. The only difference is you are learning the letters U, V, W, X, Y and Z. These are great for preschoolers and kindergarten kids. Let’s work on U, V, W, X, Y and Z with...
PRESCHOOL
Mashed

Have You Ever Wondered Why We Pour Milk Over Cereal?

Now, regardless of what side you stand on in the milk before or after cereal debate, we can all agree that this pair together is nothing short of legendary. The neutral flavor of milk brings out the sweetness of cornflakes, making it the perfect breakfast meal or snack. So, you...
FOOD & DRINKS
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Free Print & Color Thanksgiving Coloring Placemats for Kids

For years here at Kids Activities Blog we have released a new Thanksgiving printable placemat that kids could color and use at Thanksgiving dinner. This printable placemat activity page features a fork maze, a thankful list and the cutest Thanksgiving fox around. Thanksgiving PlaceMat Coloring & Activity Pages. Kids of...
LIFESTYLE
hamlethub.com

Thanksgiving Survival Pack is BACK, Over 30 Wines, Free Delivery

Ancona's Thanksgiving Survival Pack is back in action for another holiday season. We've put together a killer selection of wines for every palate. CLICK HERE for all the juicy details, and start shopping today!. We've hand-picked these wines to be perfect companions to your holiday meal. Bright acidity matched with...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
kidsactivitiesblog.com

How to Make Awesome & Easy Galaxy Slime

Galaxy Slime is a fun and colorful way to let kids of all ages explore color mixing and spark interest in outer space while using a childhood favorite, slime!. My son loves playing with homemade slime, and we are always looking for ways to make different and interesting recipes. He loved creating the different colors, then watching them mix and spread.
KIDS
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Bright & Shiny Tin Foil Collage Craft for Kids

This aluminum foil collage craft is awesome and works great as a simple art project for kids of all ages. Using tin foil for crafting is an adventure! Aluminum foil is just so shiny and crinkly!. Making a tin foil collage is a craft with aluminum foil that is so...
KIDS
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Super Fun DIY Marble Maze Craft for Kids

Your kids will love making this fun and easy marble maze. The only thing more fun than making it is playing with it!. Today we are giving kids the chance to design their very own marble maze. This activity fosters independence and nurtures imagination. Gather a few basic supplies and a plan. You’ll have your own marble maze in no time!
KIDS
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Give Money as a Gift with Balloons in a Box Surprise!

If you are tired of sending birthday or holiday cards with a gift card inclosed, you are going to love this Balloons in a Box Gift Surprise! This fun way to give a present is great for kids of all ages and will be a gift from you they will never forget.
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

These Famous Trader Joe's Hot Cocoa Bombs Are Back — & They're a Festive Spin On the TikTok Trend

Ever since those marshmallow-filled chocolate balls flooded our TikTok last year, we’ve been obsessed. They’re fun, mess-free, delicious, and oh-so-simple: You just pop a chocolate sphere in your mug, add hot milk, stir and create an instant cup of marshmallow-filled cocoa goodness. Seriously, what’s not to like?  We’ve spotted them at Costco and at Target before, and have gone nuts for previous cocoa bombs. This year, we’re obsessing over the new Dunkin cocoa bombs and the adorable Disney ones. But now, Trader Joe’s just re-released their customer-favorite — and it doesn’t get any cuter than these classic snowman hot cocoa bombs. These...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Blade

Turn those Thanksgiving leftovers into delicious dishes

We’re talkin’ turkey today, on the Food page ... Thanksgiving turkey leftovers, that is. A sandwich on good white bread piled high with sliced turkey, a schmear of mayo, a slather of cranberry sauce, and crisp lettuce leaves is truly one of the great foods. We’ve known some people who love it so much they wish the big turkey-and-trimmings feast could be made the day before, so they could eat this favorite on the holiday itself.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy