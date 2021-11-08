CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla To Get Four More Content Updates Before End Of Year

Cover picture for the articleUbisoft has confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will receive four more content updates in 2021. This news comes from the official Assassin’s Creed Twitter account, which posted a timeline screenshot of what’s set to arrive in Valhalla before the year is up. As indicated by the photo seen below, there look...

pushsquare.com

Mysterious Assassin's Creed Valhalla Trophies Tease Addition of Tombs

Ubisoft has approached Assassin’s Creed Valhalla like a service game, and while that may send shivers down the spine of some readers, we’d argue it’s done a decent job. The game has consistently received meaningful updates, providing Animus addicts with new things to do, and we know that content will continue through 2022 as well.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Tombs of the Fallen DLC is coming next week

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is getting a new, free in-game activity called Tombs of the Fallen on Tuesday, November 9. We saw traces of the update earlier this week thanks to some new PlayStation trophies, but now Ubisoft has officially unveiled it as part of the new Assassin's Creed Valhalla roadmap. There's still not a whole lot of info out there on Tombs of the Fallen, but we know now that it's some sort of in-game activity.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Trilogy Giveaway Possible

According to unofficial reports, Ubisoft may be giving away the Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Trilogy bundle on PC to celebrate the company's 35th birthday. The promotion is scheduled to begin next Tuesday and is expected to last until November 12. Ubisoft is celebrating its 35th anniversary. To mark the occasion, the...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC pack with flashy new armor sets listed on PSN

A new armor pack for Assassin's Creed Valhalla has seemingly leaked online. Just earlier today on November 5, the PlayStation Game Size Twitter account (which trawls the PSN database for new listings), uncovered the listing just below. "Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Twilight Pack" has seemingly been listed just recently on the PSN, pointing to an imminent release.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Ubisoft Shares Two-month Roadmap for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

It might come as a surprise to some, but Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is still motoring along with new content set to arrive in the action-adventure title. Support for the Viking-themed game comes in the form of a new roadmap, which should set Assassin’s Creed Valhalla players up for at least the next two months.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to open Manius’s Sanctum glowing door in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The Tombs of the Fallen in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gives Eivor the chance to do a bit of tomb raiding and explore more ancient locations hidden around England. On November 9, following the 1.4.0 update, the initial batch of Tombs has released and is now available to the public. However, the big chamber in the first Tomb of the Fallen, Manius’s Sanctum, can be opened. How do you open it, and what do you need to do?
VIDEO GAMES
TVOvermind

The Assassin’s Creed Movie Wasn’t As Bad As You Think

Sometimes ambition gets the best of people and it assures them that something will be great just because it’s done well in another medium. While I definitely talk about ambition and how it can help to bring great ideas to the screen, the making of Assassin’s Creed wasn’t one of those times. The movie wasn’t well-received by fans at all and the critics had no trouble blasting it as much as they could in order to show their displeasure, but it does make sense to ask just how many of those negative reviews came from people who have actually played the games. Yes, that’s an old argument that a lot of people say doesn’t hold water since it’s not the main point. But in terms of gameplay, the movie was fairly accurate, despite the number of differences that went into the live-action portions of the movie. It’s true that the Animus, which is a type of machine shaped like a lounger in the games, was changed more than a little, but there was a pretty good reason for it, though not one that a lot of people were willing to accept.
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

Assassin’s Creed, a free episode of the saga, and it’s a trilogy!

A Assassin’s Creed free never refuses, right? Especially when offers Ubisoft, allowing us to play one of the episodes of his luckiest saga. The last episode, Valhalla, it turned out to be a good success all in all, proving that the saga still has something to say. On the other...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Will Be Free on PC Until November 12th

The Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy Will Be Free on Ubisoft Connect PC Until November 12th. The Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy, which is a 2D spinoff series from Climax Studios, will be free for PC gamers until November 12th. This promo is part of Ubisoft’s 35th anniversary celebration. “Celebrate Ubisoft’s 35th...
VIDEO GAMES

