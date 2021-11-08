CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Carrie Bradshaw Is Now A Fan Of The Designer Phone Case – And You Can Shop Them From Just £35

By Natalie Hammond
Grazia
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas Carrie Bradshaw ditched her 'It' bag? From her latest outfit on the set of And Just Like That, it looks like she's shelved the Baguette, of which she has several, for another cult accessory from Fendi: the phone case. That's right, the woman who didn't know how to use a...

graziadaily.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Christine Quinn just reworked Carrie Bradshaw's iconic tutu moment

It's no secret that Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn is an absolute fashion legend. From that feathered rainbow jacket to her black, sparkly wedding dress, there are just so many iconic Christine looks to be celebrated. But, the real estate queen turned reality TV star just went one step further, channelling perhaps the biggest fashion icon of them all – Carrie Bradshaw.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Carrie Bradshaw Revives Her Beloved Overalls

There’s no other way to say it: Sex and The City’s Carrie Bradshaw has worn some wacky things in her time. Throughout the series, the fictional fashion lover has slipped into white tutus and her boyfriend’s shirts with total ease, topping them off with Manolo Blahniks. Somehow, it always works. Another risky piece she’s repeatedly worn on the show, though, are overalls. In that infamous episode where her computer crashes, she heads to the repair shop in blue-jean overall shorts with a white collared shirt. And for the show’s modern-day revival, And Just Like That, it seems like Carrie is still obsessed with this staple.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

All Of The Most Conversation-Sparking Carrie Bradshaw Looks From The Set Of And Just Like That So Far

In the months since the announcement of HBO Max’s Sex and the City reboot, Sarah Jessica Parker has been captured in a myriad of divisive ensembles for And Just Like That – with a dedicated fan account (@justlikethatcloset) dissecting every one of her looks. Tellingly, Patricia Field’s protégés Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago are in charge of the wardrobe for the forthcoming series (the Emmy-winning Field is busy working on the next instalment of Emily in Paris), and not everyone is enamoured with 50-something Carrie Bradshaw’s quirkier fashion choices. However you feel about the New York Star columnist’s more outré style moments, there’s no denying that Bradshaw continues to fascinate us all. From Norma Kamali’s baby-blue take on the “naked” dress to SJP’s gingham Batsheva moment, here are some of the wildest outfits from the set to date.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Kane
ABC News

And just like that you can live like Carrie Bradshaw on Airbnb

As "Sex and the City" super fans eagerly await Carrie Bradshaw's next chapter, they probably can't help but wonder, "could I ever live like this iconic character in a charming New York City brownstone?" Well now, thanks to Airbnb, Sarah Jessica Parker is opening the doors to a recreation of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

Step Inside Carrie Bradshaw’s Apartment—Now on Airbnb

And just like that. . . you can live out your Sex and the City fantasy. Warner Bros. and Airbnb have painstakingly recreated Carrie Bradshaw’s brownstone apartment, first immortalized in the early aughts HBO show, in honor of the upcoming sequel, And Just Like That. The pistachio-painted walls are there, as is that very 2000s cordless phone. Carrie’s black laptop sits on a desk in a corner, adorned with a post it note (Of the WiFi password—not from Berger.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

Live like Carrie Bradshaw in 'SATC' recreation

"Sex and the City" fans can rent a recreation of Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment in a New York City brownstone, virtually hosted by SJP. (Nov. 5) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/13fd6d711f814261a06ae1be025cc472.
TV & VIDEOS
Grazia

This Surprising £12 Party Dress Has Already Sold 53,000 Times On ASOS

Sometimes, there are pieces of clothing which just seem to capture our collective imagination. Recently, one such piece was a cosy cardigan from Sezane, which sold over 30,000 times. This week's hot ticket item? Well, it's decidedly less cosy but might help to get you in the mood for Christmas party season.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wearable Tech#Commuting#Smartphone#Iphone
Elle

You Can Now Shop Harry Styles's New Beauty Line 'Pleasing'

When he's not busy singing, acting, dating Olivia Wilde, or making knees weak, Harry Styles has also been working on a beauty line behind the scenes, and it seems like the launch date is drawing near. So near that, orders may begin to ship as soon as November 29th, according to ELLE Australia. (That's 14 days, people.)
MAKEUP
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Arrives in a Striking Cutout Dress and Blue Sandals With Dwyane & Zaya Wade for Gucci’s Love Parade Show

Gabrielle Union was all Gucci and all smiles on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The actress arrived to Italian house’s latest catwalk extravaganza dubbed Gucci Love Parade, with her husband Dwyane Wade and his daughter Zaya, donning a camel-hued, long-sleeve dress with chic cutouts and a high leg slit. The 49-year old jazzed up her neutral frock, also by Gucci, with sleek silver sandals with a matching clutch. The Hollywood Walk of Fame was shut down for creative director Alessandro Michele’s star-studded runway show, with 100 looks modeled by the famous likes of Jared Leto, Macaulay Culkin, Jodie Turner-Smith, St. Vincent and Miranda...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Cardi B Looks Ready for Business in a Baby Blue Suit and Cherry Red Stilettos

Cardi B is no stranger to complementary color clashing. The star meant business yesterday as she headed into an office building in New York in full formal attire. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper mixed primary and pastel color shades in a suit with a sky blue, double-breasted blazer featuring gold buttons on the cuff of the star’s sleeves; she also modeled a pair of matching trousers to complete the suit and paired the look with a bright red collared shirt. For footwear, the 29-year-old wore a pair of red pointed-toe pumps. The patent leather shoes featured a shiny exterior and high stiletto heels, set...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Demi Moore Does Oversized Velvet Suiting With Peekaboo Bralette & Boots for WSJ Innovator Awards

Demi Moore gives a lesson in making loose-fitting velvet look cool. The “Ghost” actress was spotted last night while attending the Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards while arm-in-arm with Dior Men’s and Fendi’s artistic director, Kim Jones, in New York City. When it came to the ensemble, Moore sported a blue velvet suit that had a loose-fit, which fits in with the current trends. She accessorized the moment with a black clutch and sleek circular aviator glasses. For the footwear, Moore wore a pair of almond-toe black boots. They refined the vibe of Moore’s look while keeping the fashion-forward energy of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Nicole Richie Looks Sharp in Blazer, Skinny Jeans & Booties for Louis Vuitton Dinner Party

Nicole Richie attended a dinner hosted by Louis Vuitton in Los Angeles on Oct. 21. The event celebrated the brand’s third installment of the Artycapucines collection. The House of Harlow founder attended the launch with her husband, Joel Madden, in a structured look with autumnal colors. It was a smart fall-ready departure from Richie’s usual bohemian style; her closet boasts many wide leg pants and loose maxi dresses with varying prints. Richie paired black skinny jeans with a rust blazer over a cream button-down blouse, which was left undone to show hint of her bra. She accessorized with a chestnut leather...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Pops in Hot Pink Cardigan Trim, Skinny Jeans & Square-Toe Boots

Katie Holmes sported a casual cashmere ensemble while out and about in New York yesterday. The star went for a classic fall look during her walk around the city. She wore a pair of light-wash flared jeans with a white T-shirt. She added a pop of color to the look with the Kate Spade New York Colorblock Cashmere Gallery Cardigan in gray melange. The cardigan featured a hot pink trim. For footwear, the 42-year-old slipped into a pair of black boots. The leather shoes featured a square toe and a block heel. She also carried a large suede navy blue tote bag. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Pamela Anderson Stuns in Black Maxi Dress & Matching Pumps at Launch Party for Son’s Clothing Line

Pamela Anderson is a proud mom at The Webster in Los Angeles on Thursday. The 54-year old icon looked flawless in black maxi dress with matching pointed pumps, while she supported her eldest son Brandon Thomas Lee for the launch of his preppy clothing line called Swingers Club Capsule Collection. The brand’s pastel chinos, polo shirts, varsity jackets, and corduroy baseball caps were all on display at the party. He kept the ’90s style in the family while celebrating at the fashion boutique, with a white T-shirt, baggy light-wash jeans with a silver chain, a bright blue “Rock And Roll” trucker cap,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret NYC

You Can Stay In Carrie Bradshaw’s Fabulously Recreated UES Apartment This Month

I couldn’t help but wonder if I would ever get the chance to have an apartment like Carrie’s…. Anyone who’s watched the iconic NY show Sex & The City has definitely thought that to themselves at one point or another. And now, well…you actually can! An apartment exactly like Carrie’s in fact. Although you can’t live in it full-time, you can pretend you’re SATC’s favorite writer for one night this November .
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Grazia

Fragrance Deals You Can't Ignore

When it comes to your daily routine, spritzing your favourite fragrance is just second nature. If you're like us there's probably a crowd of scents decorating your dressing table and it's like being in a candy shop every morning picking a perfume to match your mood. If you're running low...
MAKEUP
Grazia

Jess Hunt Talks Refy, Brows And The £8.99 Moisturiser She Wouldn't Be Without

Jess Hunt, Refy co-founder and Instagram sensation, is beaming from ear to ear when she sits down with me at Refy's brand new Mayfair pop-up location to talk all things beauty. Refy launched mid-lockdown, so this is the first opportunity that Jess has had to meet any of the brand's steadfast fans. Jess, herself, has 1.6 million followers on Instagram and that's apparent when you step inside. It's pretty full. The minimalist decor in the pop-up - a space normally reserved for use as a gallery - is typical of Jess' Instagram aesthetic. The walls offer up Refy campaign shots as artwork and glass display cabinets housing Refy's product line run down the centre of the room. We wander through to the backstage area for the interview and Jess' high is palpable. 'I can't believe it, it's so great to finally meet everyone,' she enthuses, 'although I keep drinking those cups of coffee, I've had way too much already.'
BEAUTY & FASHION
Grazia

We Already Know Who Britney Spears' Wedding Dress Designer Is

If the pink dress above is anything to go by - which the pop star insists it's not so fans don't get your hopes up! - Britney Spears' wedding dress is going to be a traditional big day dress: princess-like in proportions and colour palette. Having said that, she's a big fan of minis, as is Donatella, so that could be another option (or, perhaps, make a winning second dress when it's time in hit the dance floor). When Angelina Jolie got married in Atelier Versace, her dress, which was designed by Luigi Massi, was simple in silhouette but incorporated drawings by the couple's six children on the train and veil. Perhaps Spears' will incorporate similarly personal touches?
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

Uniqlo’s Newest +J Collection Preps You for Anything

Uniqlo is one of the best clothing retailers around. The brand which began in Japan offers stylish, well-made, and deeply affordable basic to the masses, and manages to craft clothes to fit my comedically tall 6’6″ frame with ease. Yet Uniqlo’s real secret sauce is their collaborations — and their partnership with legendary designer Jil Sander (known as +J) reigns supreme. In the fashion world, few icons are as well-respect and regarded as Slander; the German designer is the queen of minimalism, capable of crafting pieces that give you a polished look without a ton of extra bells and whistles. The...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy