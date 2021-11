One word to describe the Milwaukee Bucks season so far: Uncertain. One word to describe the Washington Wizards season so far: Gratification. Each is a sort of microcosm of the two sides of the playoff-hopeful coin in the NBA. You have your teams who have been there and look content to punt the early games in lieu of rest or scheme changes, and you have your teams coming out the gate at a sprint to pad their win total as heavily as possible. The Bucks will presumably right their ship with time and, critically, health, while the Wizards may slow once the true grind of the season sets in. For tonight, they clash coming it at different paces.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO