Google finally has a flagship Pixel phone that can compete with the best of what Samsung has to offer. In many ways, the Google Pixel 6 Pro is a more compelling device than the Galaxy S21 Ultra, mainly thanks to its more attractive price-to-performance ratio. However, Google doesn't just let the lower price tag of its Pixel phone do the talking. The Tensor chip, 50MP primary camera, massive battery, and excellent display ensures the Pixel 6 Pro is more than capable of taking on the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO