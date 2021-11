A new report about the PS5 has good news for owners of the latest Sony console, but bad news for PlayStation Plus subscribers on the console. Several months ago, we relayed that the PS5, like the PS4, had a CBOMB/CMOS issue that meant if the battery died on a PS5, users would lose the ability to not only play their digital games, but their physical games, in the hypothetical future where PSN servers are down, whether temporarily or permanently. Of course, the latter is unlikely, but the former -- a temporary outage -- has been a problem in the past. That said, thankfully Sony was quick to fix this issue, mostly. The issue is still very relevant for PS Plus subscribers on the console.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO