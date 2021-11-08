CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre to present a staged reading for the holidays

 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1klYh5_0cq5ajWq00

Center will present reading of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” by Barbara Robinson

– Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre (CCAT) has announced they it is opening its doors for the holidays. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18 and 19, CCAT will present a staged reading of the wildly popular book, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” by Barbara Robinson.

Publishers Weekly calls the book the “best Christmas book ever” and the Denver Post says it’s “outrageous, lively, funny and wonderful.” With an ensemble cast, CCAT will share the story of the worst kids in the history of the world.

The Herdman family lies, steals, swears, and generally wreaks havoc in the neighborhood. So, everyone is surprised when they show up to take part in the church Christmas pageant. But maybe by turning the pageant upside down, the Herdmans might just make it the best Christmas pageant ever.

Tickets are just $10 and available online at Cambriaarts.org. Seating is reserved and at this time, limited due to socially distancing. Proof of vaccination will be required at the door and audience members must remain masked while indoors. CCAT will monitor current mandates and adjust accordingly.

Performances are Saturday evening, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m., and Sunday afternoon the 19, at 2 p.m. Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre is located at 1350 Main St. in the old Grammar School in Cambria. To purchase tickets or for more info, visit the website at https://cambriaarts.org/tickets/

