Becky Skillman served Hoosiers with distinction as their 49th lieutenant governor—but her career was remarkable long before she joined Mitch Daniels’ ticket in 2004. She held several elected offices and was in the room when some of our state’s most pivotal decisions were being made. She joins the “Leaders and Legends” podcast to discuss her career, her love of Indiana and even divulges her high school nickname. We are grateful to have our friend Jim Shella joins us for the discussion.

INDIANA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO