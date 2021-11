The price is touching $0.126 high. Tron price analysis shows an uptrend. Support is quite steady at $0.091. The cryptocurrency is following an increasing trend today as can be confirmed from the hourly and daily Tron price analysis. A bullish upswing has been at its peak for the past few weeks, and the market is still in favor of the buyers. An uprise in price is being recorded even today, and the bulls have taken the price beyond the $0.121 limit. This situation has created more chances for the buyers by giving them the right opportunity to invest.

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO