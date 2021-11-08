30 Gifts That Are So Good You'll Want Them for Yourself

I'm a firm believer that eyewear is one of the most underrated gifts. I've been happily buying it for myself for as long as I can remember, but I love the extra thought and creativity that goes into buying it as a gift for someone else. I mean, shopping for glasses is no easy feat, and that's because there is so much to consider: size, face shape, style, etc. For this reason, whoever you're buying for will not only appreciate your effort and attention to detail but also your great taste in glasses. I plan to spice up my ordinary gifts this holiday season with fun eyewear from Zenni for my friends and family. The brand has a pair to suit every preference. I'm talking classic tortoiseshell, bold red, marble print, and more. (I'm currently eyeing the Dahlia frames in brown.) Oh, and each frame is $50 or less, making for a personal gift that's also budget-friendly. I don't think you need any more convincing, so if you want to mix it up this year and give someone a pair of fresh eye-catching frames for the holidays, just keep scrolling.

