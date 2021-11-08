CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Behind the Album: ‘Tiny Music… Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop’ —Stone Temple Pilots

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fhpK5_0cq5Vs2q00
Stone Temple Pilots (Photo: John Eder)

Flying into Detroit before the band’s recent tour, Eric Kretz and Robert DeLeo both started thinking about when they first met and the earlier days of Stone Temple Pilots.

“It was nice reminiscing about things, like ‘remember the car you had and the piece of crap it was,’” remembers the STP drummer, who met the bassist when both were living in Long Beach, California in the 1980s. “I can’t believe that’s all we had,” adds Kretz. “There are so many stories. We were such starving artists back then.”

At times, DeLeo would visit his mom and return with canned food. “We were so happy, like ‘oh my God, we can eat for a few days,’” says Kretz. “In the early days, when we were playing the clubs in Hollywood trying to get a record deal there was a Del Taco by the house Robert and I were sharing in Culver City that had two dollar egg and cheese burritos, so whatever money we made—the 10 bucks from playing that night— that would be our dinner… with the green Verde sauce. I loved it.”

Kretz, along with Robert and brother, guitarist Dean DeLeo, and vocalist Scott Weiland made STP official in 1989 at the cusp of a metamorphic ’90s, releasing their debut Core in 1992, a year after the mega-surge of debuts like Nevermind and Ten. Right then, STP had already punctuated the era with their own musical gravitas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hOv2V_0cq5Vs2q00

More than 30 years later, STP released their eighth album Perdida in 2020, and second without former singer Weiland, who died in 2015 after an accidental drug overdose, and are touring around the 25th anniversary of the band’s third album Tiny Music… Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop.

To celebrate the 25 anniversary of the album is a newly remastered edition featuring unreleased studio and live recordings, including a March 14, 1997 concert in Panama City Beach, Florida, along with 15 unreleased tracks, including an alternate take for “Big Bang Baby,” a percussion mix of “Trippin’ On A Hole In A Paper Heart,” and earlier incarnations of “Tumble In The Rough,” “Pop’s Love Suicide,” “Seven Caged Tigers” with instrumentals of “Ride The Cliché” and “Adhesive,” and the previously unreleased “Kretz’s Acoustic Song.”

Released on March 26, 1996, Tiny Music… Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop revealed a new, more experimental phase of STP, leaving something more removed from Core and the 1994 follow up Purple, and hit singles “Trippin’ On A Hole In A Paper Heart,” “Big Bang Baby,” and “Lady Picture Show.”

When the band recorded Core they were basically homeless, says Kretz, before starting with Atlantic Records, touring, and going through the processes of success. “It was only five years later, but we were in a different place with different struggles at the time,” says Kretz. “We were dedicated young, green musicians, and we’re traveling the world, and we’re doing great, and the performances were great, so when ‘Tiny Music’ came around, how could we challenge ourselves from what we’ve done previously.”

Having some time after touring Purple, the band used the downtime to be creative and write for piece together what would become Tiny Music. “Someone would be presenting a song or two or three, and we’d just start working on those parts and arranging them, and Scott was there most of the time on that,” says Kretz. “It’s great when you have a couple of lyric ideas coming in on top of putting together the music and trying to get a feel of the tempo. In the past, we could write a whole song, record it without any vocals, and arrange it for Scott, so that when he found his inspiration he could sing it.”

To make the album, STP used its “muse”, a 25,000-square-foot home studio in the Santa Ynez Valley with producer Brendan O’Brien—the same spot where STP recorded Core and Purple. The expanded space allowed each band member to record in various rooms to flesh out their Tiny Music.

“‘Purple’ is really great because we wrote, recorded, and mixed the record in three and a half weeks, so it was us being creative in a different way,” shares Kretz. “We were just on top of our game musicianship-wise, but it was a little rushed, so with ‘Tiny Music’ it was wonderful for all of us to be in a house and have a whole month to write an album and just live there and enjoy the excesses of life because this house was more than 20,000 square feet with nice entryways and living rooms and closets and even outside. We just utilized everything and really put on our creative hats thinking ‘what haven’t we done before? Let’s try that.’”

Making Tiny Music, the band had more time living and working together with space to create. “There weren’t any surprises,” shares Kretz. “We could be walking around the house eating lunch and someone would be playing something, so you’re hearing it from another room and can come in and say ‘we should put this part here or there,’ as opposed to always be in a room and looking at each other.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24SaUz_0cq5Vs2q00
Stone Temple Pilots (Photo: Lisa Johnson)

Friends of the band liked STP on the first two albums, says Kretz, but loved them after Tiny Music. I think it’s because we made this record more for ourselves, to challenge ourselves and what we’ve done previously. In a way it was acknowledging what we’ve already done and say ‘fuck that, we’re going in a different direction.’ It was nice to have a change, especially with the video for ‘Big Bang Baby,’ during a time of million-dollar videos from Puff Daddy and Guns N’ Roses. We just said ‘fuck that. how do we make like an old ’70s-’80s cheesy video.”

Working with photographer and director John Eder, they went to a local junior or community college and shot everything for just around $10,000. “People just said ‘oh fuck, they went lo-fi’… just the props that we had—gorilla masks and some firecrackers, dollar bills… it’s not what you would expect from the height of our career.”

Reflecting on the past 30 years, Kretz is ready for what’s ahead for STP, currently touring with the band, along with vocalist Jeff Gutt who joined in 2017, and possibly hitting the road again for the 30th anniversary of the band’s debut in 2022.

“I would love to go out and do ‘Core’ in its entirety,” says Kretz, “especially with something like surround sound or something different than we haven’t done before, to make it more special.”

Now 25 years later, Tiny Music was the most cohesive hodgepodge STP could have ever created. “The album came out a little more lighthearted instead of being overly serious,” says Kretz. “There are songs on there like ‘Adhesive’ that we were really just drawn to because they’re so dreamlike. Then you have a song like ‘Art School Girl’ and a few others that are just punk and we were just laughing when were recording them. We weren’t always sure that everything had to be on the record, but we just recorded it and had a really great time.”

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Journey announces tour with Billy Idol, Toto

Journey has announced dates for its Freedom Tour 2022. The trek supports its forthcoming new album, also called “Freedom,” and includes two stops in Northern California. These local pop-rock heroes are set to bring their platinum-plus-selling catalog — which includes such hits as “Lights,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” “Don’t Stop Believin'” and many, many more — to Chase Center in San Francisco on March 31 and Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on April 1.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
atlanticcityweekly.com

Stone Temple Pilots hit road to show off band’s biggest hits

It was early September and Eric Kretz was looking forward to a brief 11-date co-headlining tour pairing his band, Stone Temple Pilots, and co-headliner Bush that would precede a longer fall headlining run for his band. “Two times we were going to go to Australia with them,” the drummer says....
MUSIC
shorefire.com

'Spell Songs II: Let The Light In’ Album (12.10) Celebrates Mother Nature Through Music, Art And Literature

"lush guitar strums and fingerpicking" -- Folk Alley. “a literary landscape brought to life” - The Guardian. Spell Songs is a multi-faceted ensemble of award-winning musicians. It’s a collaboration with E.M Forster Award-winning author Robert Macfarlane and award-winning artist, author and illustrator Jackie Morris, creating the soundtrack of Mother Nature. On December 10th, Spell Songs will release its ’Spell Songs II: Let The Light In’ album via Thirty Tigers.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
Stereogum

Hear Four Songs From Beach House’s New Album Once Twice Melody

Yesterday, Beach House announced their eighth album, Once Twice Melody. The 18-track behemoth will be released in four separate chapters over the next few months, culminating in the full album’s release on February 18. Once Twice Melody is the first full-length that Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally produced entirely by themselves. The songs were mixed by Alan Moulder, Caesar Edmunds, and Trevor Spencer, and there are live string arrangements by David Campbell and drums by James Barone.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind The Song Lyrics: “Old Town Road,” by Lil Nas X

In many ways, time can now be measured as before and after “Old Town Road.” The smash-hit from multi-hyphenate Lil Nas X has changed the way leagues of people see music and what it can be. “Old Town Road” even spawned a KIDZ BOP version—all this from a previously unknown musician in his early 20s.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Mastodon Dwell Inside Ninth Album ‘Hushed and Grim’

In the span of four years since releasing their seventh album Emperor of Sand, Mastodon lived through many transformations, one marked heavily by loss—the death of the band’s longtime manager and friend Nick Johns, who lost his battle to pancreatic cancer in 2018, all while dealing with a forced lockdown around the pandemic and personal tribulations.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Weiland
Person
Robert Deleo
Person
Dean Deleo
Stereogum

The Story Behind Every Song On Nation Of Language’s New Album A Way Forward

Last year, Nation Of Language released their debut album Introduction, Presence in the middle of May — just in time for frontman Ian Devaney’s thirtieth birthday, and right around the time we were starting to creep out of lockdown and see each other again. This wasn’t the original plan: It had been slated for April, and then pushed back thinking they might still get to play a release show in May. Of course, that didn’t go as planned either. Little of the last year and a half has, and you can only imagine the amount of up-and-coming bands who got cut off at the knees, releasing albums that represented years of hard work and incremental growth and then not being able to tour behind them.
MUSIC
Billboard

Silk Sonic Transform LA Club Into a One-Night Disco to Perform New Songs From Debut Album

The fun-filled, invite only party -- hosted by Spotify -- was adorned in '70s-themed decor, which perfectly aligned with Silk Sonic's nostalgic vibe. Silk Sonic's Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak delivered an amazing performance at West Hollywood's Peppermint Club on Wednesday night, just two days ahead of the highly anticipated release of the duo's debut studio album, An Evening With Silk Sonic. The event marked the duo's first proper concert amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
MUSIC
themtnear.com

Musical form: The anatomy of songs

How much have you thought about the structure of songs? If you were going to write a novel or essay, you’d start with an outline to help you organize your ideas. The same thing applies to music. Classical musicians call this form. Form is all about the contrast of different...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stone Temple Pilots#Gift Shop#Art School#Stp#Verde
NJ.com

Where to buy last-minute tickets for Stone Temple Pilots concert in Atlantic City

Saturday in Atlantic City is going to rock. The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will play host Nov. 6 to the Stone Temple Pilots, who are set to unleash their greatest hits. Known for timeless tracks like “Interstate Love Song,” “Plush” and “Creep,” the band also has a New Jersey connection: Guitarist Dean DeLeo and his brother bassist Robert are originally from Montclair.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
michiganchronicle.com

Summer Walker Reveals Intimate Meaning Behind Songs From ‘Still Over It’

The day is finally here, R&B lovers. Summer Walker released her highly anticipated album Still Over It on Friday and fans took to social media to celebrate. The excitement leading up to Walker’s sophomore LP had music lovers of all ages eagerly awaiting the release of the 20-track project. One fan joked, “Twas the night before Summer Walker”, while another added, “It’s Summer Walker eve.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Vatican City
American Songwriter

Stone Temple Pilots Cut 2021 Fall Tour Short

Stone Temple Pilots are the latest act whose tour has succumbed to COVID-19. The band has called off the remainder of their fall 2021 dates after a member of the band’s touring camp tested positive for the virus. The band, who had two more dates to finish—one in Daytona, Florida...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

High Valley is “Never Not” Impressing with Two New Songs

Celebrated country music group High Valley is back with two new songs, “Whatever It Takes” and “Never Not,” set to release on November 12. Eleven years after the release of their first album, frontman Brad Rempel is keeping to the bluegrass country sound the group found its footing on. “Whatever...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Dashboard Confessional Announces New LP & Releases Energetic Single, “Here’s To Moving On”

Today (November 9), the popular, emotional rock band, Dashboard Confessional, announced the forthcoming release of its next LP, All The Truth That I Can Tell. The record is set to drop on February 25. To celebrate the announcement, the band, fronted by songwriter and performer, Chris Carrabba, released a new single, “Here’s To Moving On,” which you can see and listen to here.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
685K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy