Young Compete Against Old in Hottest US Rental Market in a Decade

Nov. 24-Dec. 1 booking window for memory-making experiences at 35 distinctive hotels and resorts. BOSTON, MA and THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Benchmark Resorts & Hotels® is turning pent-up travel dreams into memory-making getaways with a seven-day Cyberweek Sale. Travelers who book between Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 12:01 a.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 1 at midnight (both Eastern Standard Time), can snare big-deal savings of up to 50% on stays at 35 (and counting) distinctive hotels and resorts in appealing snow, sand and city destinations from Vail to Vermont, Phoenix to Florida and Hawaii to the Texas Hill Country. While the booking window is short, many of the deals extend well into 2022, making the Cyberweek Sale a can't-miss opportunity to plan everything from a last-minute holiday getaway to a summer vacation.
Comments / 0