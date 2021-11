My wife and I have been retired 10 years. And yes it is tough financially here. Gas and food is the highest I can remember. Utilities keep climbing but our income does not. So it’s tough. However we’re just like thousands of retirees across America. We are here because of our children and grandchildren. Retirement affects entire families not just the elderly. None of our children or grandchildren could afford to visit us elsewhere. We are all struggling. Yes it’s hard but it’s better than living alone hundreds or thousands of miles from loved ones.

