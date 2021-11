For triathletes and time triallists, where the body is locked into the bike’s touchpoints, this obsession with improving aerodynamics is often gear-driven. Finding the optimum position becomes crucial to your performance, and therefore also the components that best allow you to achieve this. For many riders, the first point of call when it comes to aerodynamic upgrades are the bike’s handlebars. The best aero handlebars or aero clip-on extensions designed for triathlons, time trials and ultra-endurance events are, in essence, created to reduce your frontal area.

BICYCLES ・ 4 DAYS AGO