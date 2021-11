Like many top financial firms, Wells Fargo is taking a slow and steady path to the public cloud. Its ambitious, 10-year transformation to the public cloud will begin in early 2022, a migration that will include a hybrid private and public multicloud architecture powered by Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform, as well as third-party data centers, according to Christopher Marsh-Bourdon, head of hybrid environments and technology infrastructure at Wells Fargo.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO