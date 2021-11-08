CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

More records for stocks as S&P 500 notches 8th straight gain

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, STAN CHOE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33MoFN_0cq5TrEX00
Markets FLE - The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial District, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Stocks are opening higher again on Wall Street, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, continuing an upward trend that has pushed the S&P 500 to five straight weekly gains. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, file) (John Minchillo)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks notched some modest gains on Wall Street Monday, enough to mark more record highs for major U.S. indexes. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% for its eighth straight gain, matching its longest winning streak since April 2019, however most of the gains during that stretch have been modest. Stocks of construction-related companies made some of the strongest gains after Congress passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Friday. Stocks have been climbing broadly over the last month as companies have reported stronger-than-expected profits. Crude oil prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.50%.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes are hovering around their record levels in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday.

The S&P 500 was 0.2% higher, as of 3 p.m. Eastern time, after earlier drifting between a small loss and gain. It’s on pace to set an all-time high for the eighth straight day, which would tie its longest winning streak since April 2019, though most of the gains during this stretch have been modest.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 116 points, or 0.3%, at 36,444, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.3% higher.

Stocks of construction-related companies made some of the strongest gains after Congress passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Friday. Vulcan Materials, which sells crushed stone and concrete, rose 4.7%. Machinery-maker Caterpillar rose 4.1%.

More broadly, the stock market has been climbing over the last month as a wave of reports has shown corporate profits were stronger during the summer than analysts expected. That's helped calm investors' concerns about inflation and the Federal Reserve starting to pull back on its massive efforts to support markets and the economy.

Technology stocks were among the strongest and helped to offset losses for utilities and companies that sell directly to consumers. Advanced Micro Devices jumped 10.6% and was the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 after announcing that Facebook parent company Meta had chosen to use chips from AMD in its data centers. Chipmaker Nvidia rose 3.3%.

Steelmakers and other companies that stand to benefit from increased infrastructure spending also rallied following Congress' passage of the infrastructure bill. Nucor gained 3.6%.

Friday's deal also eased some concerns over gridlock in Washington as a potential fight over raising the debt ceiling looms, according to Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group.

“Markets had sort of come to the conclusion that infrastructure was going to take longer,” he said. “But it looks like maybe the logjam is broken; it really reduces the chances we’ll have a fireworks-laden Christmas.”

Tesla fell 3.2% after after CEO Elon Musk said he would sell 10% of his holdings in the company based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter over the weekend.

Social networking company Nextdoor Holdings surged 26% in its market debut via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company.

The latest round of corporate earnings is starting to wind down, but investors still have several report cards from some big companies to review. Health care services and products company Cardinal Health will report its financial results on Tuesday and entertainment giant Walt Disney will report earnings on Wednesday.

Wall Street will also get several updates on inflation this week. Rising inflation remains a key concern as companies contend with higher raw materials costs and supply chain problems, while consumers face higher prices.

The Labor Department will release its monthly update on inflation at the wholesale level on Tuesday. The report showing what consumers are paying will come a day later. .

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.49% from 1.45% late Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Motley Fool

Prediction: These Will Be 2 of the Strongest Stocks in 2022

Semiconductor powerhouse Cohu is having its most profitable year since 2017, and the stock is primed for growth. GoPro has doubled its subscriber base each year since 2019, and the growth rate is still accelerating. Both of these stocks have strong votes of confidence from Wall Street. As the present...
STOCKS
investing.com

S&P 500 Gives Up Gains as Traders Await Further Catalysts

Investing.com – The S&P 500 gave up gains Monday, as investors awaited further catalysts after the broader market snapped its five-week win streak last week amid inflation concerns. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.02%, or 2 points, the Nasdaq fell 0.4%. In a sign...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Washington State
City
Rose, NY
New York City, NY
Business
MarketWatch

S&P 500 edges fractionally lower as stocks end near unchanged

Stocks ended a choppy trading session little changed Monday, as investors awaited data on October retail sales and another round of corporate earnings this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost around 13 points, or less than 0.1%, to end near 36,087, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 shed a fraction of a point to end near 4,683. The Nasdaq Composite gave up around 7 points, a loss of less than 01.%, to close near 15,854. Data on October retail sales due Tuesday morning are expected to show a 1.5% rise.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Top Wall Street Analysts See These Stocks as Long-Term Winners

Markets are running to all-time highs even as companies confront inflationary pressures and labor shortages, but investors need to keep a long-term perspective as they choose stocks. Earnings guidance for future quarters give investors and analysts some insight into what's ahead for companies. To that effect, top Wall Street analysts...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
The Motley Fool

2 Top Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Is Sleeping On

Atlantica pays a sustainable dividend. Medical Properties has healthy growth ahead. Most dividend stocks have rallied this year. That's one reason why the dividend yield on the S&P 500 is below 1.3% these days, its lowest level in two decades. However, while most dividend stocks are higher, compressing their yields,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#S P 500#Infrastructure#Congress#Treasury#Ap#Nasdaq#Vulcan Materials#Caterpillar#The Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Tesla
atlanticcitynews.net

More than 300 points gain in Nikkei lift Asian stocks

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were higher on Friday despite the headline inflation number in the United States overnight. "Inflation is obviously a risk to watch. But stock prices will face a major crash only if the Federal Reserve turns out to be completely wrong in its assessment and is forced to raise interest rates rapidly. That's not where we are now," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities told Reuters Friday.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

A Look at the S&P 500 and Nasdaq's Streak of Record Closes

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) just did something it hasn’t done in nearly 25 years. On Monday, it closed at an all-time high for the eighth day in a row. The streak came to an end with yesterday’s down day. The table below shows data on each streak and how the index did going forward.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stocks Open Mixed After Dow, S&P 500 Close at Records

U.S. stocks opened mixed, a day after closing at record highs. The S&P 500 ticked up 0.1% Tuesday, a day after the benchmark index closed at an all-time high for the eighth consecutive session—the longest streak of records since 1997. If the broad stocks gauge climbs for a ninth straight trading day it would mark the longest winning streak since 2004, according to Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid.
STOCKS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
61K+
Followers
73K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy