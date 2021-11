We knew it was getting expensive in the Treasure Valley, but it's worse than we thought. For years, it's been said that Boise is the fastest-growing city in America. A byproduct of that is the City of Trees also being considered one of the least affordable places to live in the US. When people move in from out of state, housing prices go up. When housing prices go up, Boise natives get priced out of their homes.

BOISE, ID ・ 11 HOURS AGO