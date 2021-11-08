CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

NATIVE AMERICANS FILE SUIT OVER COLORADO MASCOT LAW

By KFKA News
1310kfka.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Native American group has filed a lawsuit alleging that a law barring public schools in Colorado from using Native American mascots and imagery is unconstitutional. Governor Jared...

www.1310kfka.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
WALA-TV FOX10

California law school, named for a man who funded the killing of Native Americans, moves to change its name

A San Francisco law school named for a man who orchestrated a massacre of Native Americans is moving to change its name. The University of California Hastings College of the Law does not have the power to change the name, which is written in state law. But the board of directors voted unanimously Tuesday to allow the dean to work with the Legislature and Gov. Gavin Newsom to introduce legislation required to do so.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios Denver

Classes canceled in Colorado as COVID fatigue sets in

Schools in Colorado keep closing due to COVID-19 outbreaks and widespread staffing shortages among substitute teachers, school nurses and bus drivers. Why it matters: The toll of learning loss due to the pandemic has been enormous — and persistent staffing issues threaten to hinder students' education even further.The big picture: COVID fatigue is real — and only getting worse — as Colorado's cases climb to dangerous levels and the pandemic approaches the two-year mark.Americans are increasingly feeling numb to the threat of the virus as time drags on, a new Axios/Ipsos poll shows.Zoom in: Among the most prominent places pandemic...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
abc17news.com

102 died at Native American boarding school in Nebraska

GENOA, Neb. (AP) — Researchers say they have uncovered the names of 102 Native American students who died at a federally operated boarding school in Nebraska. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the discovery comes as ground-penetrating radar has been used in recent weeks to search for a cemetery once used by the school that operated in Genoa from 1884 to 1934. So far, no graves have been found. The Genoa school was one of the largest in a system of 25 federally run boarding schools for Native Americans. The dark history of abuses at the schools is now the subject of a nationwide investigation.
NEBRASKA STATE
Waynesboro Record-Herald

Should PA ban Native American mascots in schools? This state bill would do so

A Democratic state lawmaker is pushing legislation to ban Native American mascots in schools in Pennsylvania, saying more than 60 districts still have them and are offensive. State Rep. Chris Rabb, D-Phila., has spent the last month trying to build support for a measure in Harrisburg that would require schools to dump their Native American nicknames as communities across the state and nation grapple with the controversial issue.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Gov. Polis Interviewed About State’s Response On Face The Nation

(CBS4) – On Sunday morning, Gov. Jared Polis joined with CBS’ Margaret Brennan on Face The Nation from the University of Colorado Boulder to discuss the state’s battle with the coronavirus. As of Friday, Colorado is one of the most infected states in the nation. One in every 48 Coloradans are infected and symptomatic. However, researchers have been unable to pinpoint an exact reason why Colorado is seeing the surge while other states are not. “Your state’s health agency says 72% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated. So why is COVID still ravaging your state?” Brennan asked Polis. (credit: CBS) “We were largely...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Americans#Mascots#Race Discrimination#Indian
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

US Department of Justice files suit against Texas over SB 1 voting restrictions

The United States Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the state of Texas and the Texas Secretary of State over voting restrictions imposed by Senate Bill 1. Senate Bill 1, or the Election Integrity Protection Act of 2021, was signed into law Sept. 7 at the end of the second session of the 87th Legislature and is scheduled to take effect Dec. 2. The bill introduces sweeping reforms to Texas voter registration, early voting, and voter assistance, according to its summary on the Texas Legislature website.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
klpw.com

Missouri AG To File Suit Over Biden's Vaccine Mandate

Missouri's top lawyer is planning to file a lawsuit today to halt President Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses with at least 100 employees. Attorney General Eric Schmitt claims the vaccination policy would hurt businesses financially. He says the federal government doesn't have the authority to unilaterally force private employers to mandate their employees get vaccinated. The Biden administration has refuted that argument.
HEALTH
arcamax.com

Heeding tribal leaders, states ban Native mascots

When Shawna Newcomb attended high school in Weymouth, Massachusetts, a decade ago, her team faced a rival nicknamed the “Wamps” after a local tribe — her tribe. Newcomb is a member of the Mashpee Wampanoag. As a cheerleader, she was expected to lead a chant of “Stomp the Wamps,” but she couldn’t bring herself to say the words.
WEYMOUTH, MA
KRDO News Channel 13

Governor Polis to attend signing of Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill at White House

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis will attend the signing of the bipartisan infrastructure bill at the White House on Monday.  According to the state, Governor Polis was one of the first governors in the United States to support the bipartisan federal infrastructure framework. “I’m thrilled to join the signing of the historic bipartisan The post Governor Polis to attend signing of Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill at White House appeared first on KRDO.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy