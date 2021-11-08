PepsiCo buying electric trucks from Tesla- CNBC

One of the most recognized names in the electric vehicles (EV) space, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), has gained significant investor attention lately, which caused its stock to become overvalued. Now, Wall Street analysts’ price target for TSLA indicates a potential downside. Therefore, we think fundamentally sound EV stocks NIO (NIO), Li Auto (LI), and Workhorse (WKHS) could be better investment choices to cash in on the EV industry’s immense growth prospects. Let’s discuss.Due to climate concerns, governments worldwide are lending greater importance to emission control initiatives. Consequently, the electric vehicles (EVs) market is growing quickly. President Biden’s infrastructure bill proposal, which is expected to be passed imminently, has a $7.5 billion provision for EV charging networks. Furthermore, the EV-related proposals in the spending plan also include more than $100 billion in tax credits, which could slash EV prices and boost demand for them. The global EV market is expected to reach $917.70 billion in 2028, growing at a 20.6% CAGR.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO