CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

PepsiCo buying electric trucks from Tesla- CNBC

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – PepsiCo Inc is buying electric trucks from Tesla Inc and getting the...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

China's Auto Giant Has Launched a New Electric Truck That Rivals Tesla's Semi

Farizon Auto, Geely Holding Group’s commercial vehicle brand, has unveiled its next generation electric semi-truck, the Homtruck, according to a press release. And, with numerous automakers looking to introduce new technologies to the commercial vehicles industry, China's auto giant expects to begin production and deliveries in early 2024 and is targeting international markets such as Europe, Korea, Japan and North America.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pepsico Inc#Tesla Inc#Trucks#Tesla Cnbc#Reuters
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Can Now Sell Electricity In Texas But Not Cars

Tesla has been expanding its operations worldwide, but nowhere as much as in the Lone Star state. Earlier this year, construction on a massive new project began in Texas, and we later learned that the automaker wants to provide residents of the state with electricity, through one of its subsidiaries.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Tesla
Business Insider

PepsiCo says its first Tesla Semi trucks are coming this year, despite Elon Musk warning of delays

Your next bag of Doritos or case of Mountain Dew could arrive at the store by way of a fully electric Tesla Semi. PepsiCo, the maker of snacks and drinks from Lays to Cheetos to its namesake soda, expects to take delivery of its first battery-powered big rigs by the end of the year. Tesla has a history of missing deadlines for its vehicle launches, but it appears that the Semi may hit the road sooner than Elon Musk expected.
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

First Tesla Semi deliveries to PepsiCo are starting this Q4: CEO

PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta has shared a pleasantly surprising update on his company’s Tesla Semi orders. While speaking with CNBC‘s Jim Cramer, Laguarta remarked that the first deliveries of the Tesla Semi for PepsiCo’s operations would be starting this Q4. This bodes well for the ramp of the all-electric Class 8 truck, which has already seen several delays since its unveiling in late 2017.
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

Will There Be Electric Truck Subclasses in the Future?

Electric trucks are still very new to the automotive industry. As new electric trucks are unveiled from different automakers, their distinct strengths and characteristics have created subclasses for the electric truck vehicle class. No two electric trucks are exactly the same. Here are the different types of electric trucks coming to dealerships near you.
CARS
Business Insider

Tesla's Model S is no longer the longest-range electric car you can buy

Plenty of startups are working on exciting new electric cars right now. But delivering actual vehicles is a whole different story. Lucid Motors became one of the very few electric-vehicle upstarts to start handing over keys to customers on Saturday when it presented a handful of owners with the first Air Dream Edition sedans. Lucid is only building 520 of them, and they sell for $169,000 each.
CARS
The Motley Fool

Is It Too Late to Buy Tesla Stock?

Tesla's market capitalization has soared past $1 trillion. The company posted strong sales growth in the third quarter. Tesla's progress in full self-driving could be vital in its long-term growth. In October, Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock price rose above the $1,000 mark and its market capitalization zoomed past $1 trillion. It's...
STOCKS
The Independent

Tesla starts programme to open up superchargers to non-Tesla electric vehicles

In a first, electric carmaker Tesla is opening up its supercharging stations in the Netherlands to non-Tesla electric vehicles, the company said on Monday.“Trial program for opening Tesla Superchargers to other EVs has begun,” company chief Elon Musk said in a tweet. The move could benefit EVs with the Combined Charging System (CCS) favoured by carmakers like Daimler, BMW, Ford and the Volkswagen group.Trial program for opening Tesla Superchargers to other EVs has begun https://t.co/g4HpgRGl7d— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2021The company noted in a blog post that Tesla drivers can continue to use these sites and the over...
ECONOMY
BBC

Tesla opens its chargers to other electric cars

Tesla is opening up its charging networks to other electric cars for the first time. The company has more than 25,000 "supercharger" locations, making it the largest charging network in the world. Its pilot scheme will start with 10 locations in the Netherlands as part of the company's push to...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Forget Tesla, Buy These 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks Instead

One of the most recognized names in the electric vehicles (EV) space, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), has gained significant investor attention lately, which caused its stock to become overvalued. Now, Wall Street analysts’ price target for TSLA indicates a potential downside. Therefore, we think fundamentally sound EV stocks NIO (NIO), Li Auto (LI), and Workhorse (WKHS) could be better investment choices to cash in on the EV industry’s immense growth prospects. Let’s discuss.Due to climate concerns, governments worldwide are lending greater importance to emission control initiatives. Consequently, the electric vehicles (EVs) market is growing quickly. President Biden’s infrastructure bill proposal, which is expected to be passed imminently, has a $7.5 billion provision for EV charging networks. Furthermore, the EV-related proposals in the spending plan also include more than $100 billion in tax credits, which could slash EV prices and boost demand for them. The global EV market is expected to reach $917.70 billion in 2028, growing at a 20.6% CAGR.
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

You Can Order an Electric $2,000 Mini ‘F-50’ Truck from China Alibaba Site

The demand for electric pickup trucks is sky-high, with enticing models like the Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T, GMC Hummer EV Pickup, and Tesla Cybertruck. These electric trucks, unfortunately, are expensive and may not be an affordable option for many automotive customers. However, there could be another way for frugal EV truck shoppers. You can order a cheap electric $2,000 mini “F-50” truck from China via the e-commerce site Alibaba, which is the Chinese version of Amazon.
CARS
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks That Look Unstoppable After Earnings

Tesla is outperforming rivals during a pivotal moment. Alphabet's economic moat continues to get bigger. The profit potential of Airbnb's model is becoming clear. Earnings season wasn't so kind to tech stocks in the third quarter. There have been some major collapses in the last few weeks, like Peloton Interactive,...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy