Argentine exporters vow safeguards to keep GM wheat out of shipments

 7 days ago

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Argentine grains exporters have asked the government to identify farmers who are growing drought-resistant genetically modified (GM) wheat, so they can halt sales from those areas until top importer Brazil approves the technology. Exporters say if any GM wheat is shipped from Argentina,...

Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China plans overhaul of seed rules to pave way for GMO approvals

BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China plans an overhaul of its seed regulations setting out a clear path for approval of genetically modified crops, in a major step towards commercialising GM corn. The changes mean that a handful of recently approved GM traits developed by Chinese companies could be ready...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat rises with global benchmarks

MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices gained for the 4th consecutive week last week amid higher prices for the grain in Chicago and Paris, inflated by concerns of further export limits from the world's top wheat exporter, analysts said on Monday. Russia may change a formula it uses to calculate its grain export taxes in case of major price growth and plans to set a grain export quota in the first half of 2022 to secure domestic supply, its agriculture ministry said last week. Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in the second half of November was $328 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, up $2 from the previous week, the IKAR consultancy said. Sovecon, another consultancy, pegged wheat up $5 to $332 a tonne while barley rose by $3 to $296 a tonne. The formula for the wheat export tax may change if prices reach $400 per tonne, the agriculture ministry said last week. "The quota was not news as it was expected by the market. A threat to increase the tax was something new. At this stage, we believe that this risk is low," Sovecon said in a note. Russian wheat exports are down by 34% since the start of the 2021/22 marketing season on July 1, due to a smaller crop and the export tax, which will rise to $77.1 per tonne this week. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 15,100 roubles/t +200 rbls wheat, European part ($208.5) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 36,050 rbls/t +550 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 87,675 rbls/t unchanged oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,375/t +$10 oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,370/t -$5 oil (IKAR) - soybeans (Sovecon) 49,700 rbls/t unchanged - white sugar, $625.0/t +$1 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 72.4170 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat rises to approach 9-year high, soybeans and corn fall

HAMBURG, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Monday, still trading close to its highest in almost nine years on tightening global supplies and robust import demand. Soybeans and corn fell on selling pressure after Friday's gains. Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat rose 0.4% to $8.20-1/2 a bushel...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, wheat extend rallies on strong demand

CHICAGO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose for the fifth session in a row on Monday on signs of good demand on both the domestic and export fronts. Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures extended their winning streak to a sixth straight session, hitting a nine-year high on tightening global supplies and robust world demand, traders said.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China proposes new rules to ease GMO approvals

BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - China is planning changes to its seed regulations that will make it easier to approve genetically modified crops, a move seen as a critical step toward commercialising GM corn. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs published a draft document late on Friday proposing a...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago wheat lingers near 9-year high on global supply woes

CANBERRA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose for a fifth consecutive session on Friday to linger near a nine-year high, as concerns about tight exportable global supplies were set to drive the grain to weekly gains of more than 6%. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active wheat futures on...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China corn prices rise as bad weather delays crop shipments

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Corn prices in China have pushed to multi-month highs despite the advancing harvest after wet weather slowed crop collection just as record energy prices pushed up grain drying and logistics costs, analysts and traders said. New crop corn futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange have...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Ukraine winter wheat sowing at 6.2 mln ha, 94% of planned

KYIV, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Ukrainian agricultural companies had sown 6.2 million hectares of winter wheat as of Nov. 11, or almost 94% of the planned area of 6.66 million ha, the Agriculture Ministry said on Friday. Winter grain sowing has practically stopped in recent days and farmers have planted...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat near 9-year high, set for biggest weekly rise in four months

SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for a fifth consecutive session on Friday and were set their biggest weekly gain in four months, as concerns about tight exportable global surplus kept prices near their highest in nine years. Soybeans and corn gained ground and both markets were...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Wheat eases after multi-year highs on global supply risks

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Chicago and Paris wheat futures inched lower on Friday, consolidating after multi-year highs a day earlier when the prospect of further Russian export restrictions rekindled worries about tightening global availability. Soybeans and corn also ticked down after a choppy trading week influenced by an unexpected...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Nov 17-23

MOSCOW, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Nov. 17-23, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Nov 17-23 - tax 77.1 66.0 62.9 - indicative price 310.2 279.3 274.9 Nov 10-16 - tax 69.9 54.8 50.1 - indicative price 299.9 263.3 256.6 Oct 27-Nov 9 - tax 67.0 42.6 49.7 - indicative price 295.8 245.9 256.0 Oct 20-26 - tax 61.3 45.9 48.4 - indicative price 287.6 250.6 254.2 Oct 13-19 - tax 58.7 49.4 47.2 - indicative price 283.9 255.6 252.5 Oct 6-12 - tax 57.8 43.1 45.2 - indicative price 282.6 246.6 249.7 Sept 29-Oct 5 - tax 53.5 35.3 46.3 - indicative price 276.5 235.5 251.2 Sept 22-28 - tax 50.9 31.0 47.8 - indicative price 272.8 229.4 253.4 Sept 15-21 - tax 52.5 33.1 49.0 - indicative price 275.0 232.3 255.0 Sept 8-14 - tax 46.5 26.1 51.1 - indicative price 266.5 222.4 258.1 Sept 1-7 - tax 39.4 27.0 51.6 - indicative price 256.4 223.7 258.8 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, based on price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Brazil clears GMO wheat flour from Argentina, but sales may be slow

(Adds reaction from Bioceres and Argentine farmers) SAO PAULO/BUENOS AIRES, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazil on Thursday cleared imports of flour from Argentina made with genetically modified wheat, although sales of the new variety may be slow given uncertainty about broader acceptance. Brazil's biosecurity agency CTNBio said its unanimous decision,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat hits 1-week high as market readies for increased U.S. exports

CANBERRA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Thursday as expectations of increased demand for U.S. supplies pushed prices to a one-week high. * The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.1% at $8.03-1/2 a bushel by 0218 GMT, near the session high of $8.04-3/4 a bushel - the strongest level since Nov. 2. Wheat closed up 3.1% on Wednesday.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-EU wheat climbs to 13-1/2 year high, U.S. prices ease

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - European wheat futures climbed to a 13-1/2 year high on Thursday, boosted by concern that global supplies could tighten further, while a strong dollar weighed on U.S. grain and oilseed prices. March milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext was up 0.35% at 290.75 euros a tonne...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil's JBS says it expects to pass on higher costs to meat consumers

SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA said on Thursday in a quarterly call that it will continue to pass through higher prices to consumers as it grapples with rising costs in key markets around the world. JBS executives said that its plan to list shares in...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Euronext wheat touches 13-year high on Russian export curbs

HAMBURG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - March milling wheat on the Paris Euronext exchange hit a 13-year high in Thursday trade, continuing strength this week on reports that Russia is planning more grain export restrictions, traders said. The contract hit 292.75 euros a tonne on Thursday, the highest price on a...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil flour millers ask president to intervene against GMO wheat from Argentina

SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian flour milling association Abitrigo said it would ask the president's office to convene a national biosecurity committee to review a decision allowing imports of GMO wheat flour from Argentina, according to a statement on Thursday. Abitrigo also said it is evaluating legal options...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Fast planting makes Brazil soy more competitive against rival U.S.

SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Soybean planting for the 2021/22 season is proceeding at such a fast pace that futures prices for Brazilian soy are falling and making it more competitive against its main rival, the United States, according to experts consulted by Reuters. Data from consultancy Safras &...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil's BRF says facing unprecedented cost rises

SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazil food processor BRF said on Thursday it is facing unprecedented cost rises, although it said it expects grain prices to stabilize. In a quarterly call with analysts, BRF executives said they were focused on launching new products, especially those with value-added, adding that they could consider foreign acquisitions under certain conditions. (Reporting by Roberto Samora; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)
