SOUTH BEND — A rivalry that dates back to 1927 will be renewed at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday afternoon after a brief hiatus in 2020. The No. 10 Fighting Irish (7-1) and Navy Midshipmen (2-6) will meet for the 92nd time this weekend, with the Irish searching for their 78th all-time victory in the series over their long-time rival. If the struggling Midshipmen pull off the upset this weekend, it’ll be their first win since Navy beat Notre Dame 28-27 in 2016.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 10 DAYS AGO