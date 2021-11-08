CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

The Ages When Different Parts Of Your Body Start Hurting

By Rebehka Cramer
KIX 105.7
KIX 105.7
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You know, I'm pretty lucky in several ways, and this just cemented it. I was randomly Googling health stuff (something I do from time to time, don't get suspicious) and I saw the results of a survey from a few years ago. Apparently there are different ages when people start having...

kxkx.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedoctorstv.com

How to Avoid Fungus Balls from Growing in Your Ears

You have heard of an ear infection and might deal with them from time to time, but a small number of infections are actually fungus balls -- The Doctors share how to avoid fungal growth in your ears. Otolaryngologist Dr. Sina Joorabchi says most people have around a 10 percent...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Woman's World

Regularly Having This Late Afternoon Problem Could Be a Sign of Dementia

It’s common for all of us to start having some trouble with our memory as we age. That’s just a part of getting older! However, if you begin noticing that you’re getting more confused than usual in the later afternoon or early evening on a regular basis, it may be time to talk to your doctor. You could be struggling with a phenomenon called sundowning, which may be a symptom of dementia.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back Pain#Gray Hair#Rcb#Joint Pain#Migraines
WKBW-TV

Pain Tip Tuesday – Chronic back and nerve pain

Chronic back and nerve pain will change your life. Dr. Christian Milioto owner of WNY Pain Relief and Integrative Wellness Center says it may lead to endless treatments, medications and even surgery if left untreated. Dr. Milioto says being someone who dealt with chronic back and leg pain for most of my adult life, I understand what you feel daily and how exhausting it can be. He specializes in chronic back and neuropathy pain and his office stives to eliminate debilitating pain and restore quality of life. Age and arthritis is not the reason you live in chronic pain and you do not have to endure it.
FITNESS
EatThis

Everyday Habits That Age Your Body

Aging is inevitable. But that doesn't mean you're powerless to slow it down a bit. The first thing you can do is stop giving Father Time a helping hand without realizing it, by indulging in everyday habits that actively age your body. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

Popular Habits That Are Wrecking Your Body, Say Experts

With the pandemic lurching to a long and winding close, you may be ready to leave lockdowns and wanting to take back control of your health. Good idea. Popular things you've done over the last year may have put your body out of shape, and now is the time to reverse the damage. Read on for popular habits that are wrecking your body, according to experts—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
easyhealthoptions.com

When that burning and tingling in your feet is a warning sign

My favored position for reading is to sit with one foot tucked under me. If I sit this way for too long, though, I end up with that “pins and needles” feeling in my foot. But when I start walking around again, the pins and needles go away. But if...
ROCHESTER, MN
Literary Hub

How Stress at Work Affects Your Body in Different Ways

How do rank, power, status, and physical health fit together? How can we be sure that those factors are the cause of biological changes in our physical well-being rather than coincidence?. Those are two of the questions that Professor Sir Michael Marmot of University College London has dedicated much of...
FITNESS
WebMD

Coronary Artery Disease: Dealing With the Emotional Side

Bill Sylvester has known most of his life that his heart could one day give him trouble. His family’s history of heart disease goes back at least three generations. His mother, three uncles, and two grandparents all died of the illness before age 65. Sylvester, a 63-year-old custom baseball bat...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Oakland Press

Help your body adjust when time changes this weekend

When you set your clocks back this weekend, the time change affects the body’s circadian rhythm. It takes about two weeks to adapt. When clocks are set back on Saturday night, an extra hour of sleep sounds welcome. However, if you feel out of sync it’s because the time change...
HEALTH
Healthline

Does Eating Eggs Affect Arthritis Symptoms?

Arthritis is a common condition that can cause inflammation, swelling, stiffness, and pain in various joints in the body. While there are more than 100 different types of arthritis, osteoarthritis and RA are the most common (. ). Osteoarthritis is a degenerative condition in which the cartilage in your joints...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

If You Forget These 5 Things, You May Have Dementia

You've likely heard that memory loss can be an early symptom of dementia. But according to experts, forgetting certain things is especially indicative of the disease. If you can't remember these five things, it could be a sign of dementia. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

Ways You're Ruining Your Body After 60, Say Experts

For many people life starts at 60, but as you get older signs of aging begin taking place. Knowing what to expect can not only help you embrace the changes and prepare for the process, but help know what preventive measures to take to stay healthy like being active. "Activity especially in the sunlight has a great impact on your health, a good booster for your immune system to your bone and muscle activities. You will increase your bone density and you will fight aging and increase your immunity," explains Dr. Serap Sobnosky, MD with Dignity Healthy. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to top medical experts who revealed what changes start happening after 60. Read the five tips below to find out what they are and how to help prevent them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
CANCER
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Had a "Small Heart Attack"

Back in July, fans of good TV were shocked by news that Bob Odenkirk had collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul. After several nervous hours, the actor thanked well-wishers and his doctors, saying he had suffered a "small heart attack" and was on the mend. Unfortunately, in the U.S., someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But they aren't always dramatic. In some cases, you may not even realize you had one. These are some sure signs you've had a "small" or "mild" heart attack. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KIX 105.7

KIX 105.7

Sedalia, MO
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
916K+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy